US Navy Warships Bring 5,100 Sailors to Phuket

Last Updated on September 30, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

PHUKET – Thailand’s resort island of Phuket is gearing up for a massive wave of visitors this October as two major United States Navy ships prepare to dock. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush will arrive alongside the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black. This exciting port call will bring more than 5,100 military personnel to the popular Thai island for several days of rest and recreation.

The massive vessels will remain anchored at the Phuket Deep Sea Port from October 5 to 10. For local businesses, the sudden influx of thousands of tourists promises a welcome boost to the island’s coastal economy. Restaurants, hotels, and shops across Phuket are already making preparations to handle the busy crowds.

Key Takeaways

The USS George H.W. Bush and USS Delbert D. Black will visit Phuket from October 5 to 10.

More than 5,100 US Navy sailors will come ashore to enjoy a period of rest and recreation.

Thai police and US officials have partnered closely to ensure safety and strict legal compliance.

To make sure everything goes smoothly, local authorities have worked closely with American officials. Thai tourist police and representatives from the United States Embassy recently held meetings in Phuket. They discussed detailed security measures and traffic plans to keep both the sailors and the local community safe. This tight coordination aims to create a fun, secure environment for everyone involved.

During these planning sessions, Thai officials strongly reminded the visiting forces to respect local customs. American sailors must strictly follow all Thai laws while exploring the island’s famous beaches and vibrant nightlife spots. Clear guidelines have been established to prevent any misunderstandings and to maintain peace and public order. By setting these ground rules early, both nations hope to ensure a peaceful and highly enjoyable visit.

The sheer size of these naval ships is truly impressive to witness. The USS George H.W. Bush is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier that holds about 4,800 hard-working crew members. Meanwhile, the USS Delbert D. Black is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer carrying roughly 320 sailors. Together, they represent a significant display of maritime capability and a long-standing international partnership.

A Major Boost for the Local Economy

This upcoming visit follows a highly successful port call in Pattaya just last month. The USS Abraham Lincoln brought a similar number of sailors to the eastern seaboard in September. That five-day visit pumped an estimated 100 million baht into Pattaya’s local economy. Now, business owners in Phuket are hoping for a similar financial windfall during this October stay.

Local vendors are stocking up on supplies, and tour operators are preparing special sightseeing packages. Many sailors will be eager to explore Phuket’s famous landmarks, taste authentic street food, and relax on the beautiful beaches. This short burst of tourism is perfectly timed ahead of the island’s upcoming high season. It offers a fantastic opportunity to showcase legendary Thai hospitality to an international crowd.

Security forces will remain on high alert throughout the most popular tourist zones. Patrols will be increased in busy areas like Patong to ensure that traffic flows nicely and crowds stay safe. The United States Navy deeply values these port calls, as they allow sailors a vital chance to unwind. Ultimately, this visit highlights the strong, ongoing relationship between Thailand and the United States.

Weather experts are also keeping a close eye on the regional forecast for the week. Thailand’s meteorological department recently warned about potential rainstorms moving across the southern coast.

However, a little tropical rain is unlikely to dampen the adventurous spirits of the visiting crews. With proper planning and a warm local welcome, this major naval port call is shaping up to be a huge success.

About USS Delbert D. Black and the USS George H.W. Bush