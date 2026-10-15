Chinese Fugitive Caught in Phuket After 1,793 Days Overstay

Last Updated on October 15, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

PHUKET – Immigration police have apprehended a 55-year-old Chinese national who evaded authorities for nearly five years by hiding in a remote jungle hideout. The suspect, identified only as Mr. Wang, was found living in an unnumbered rental home tucked deep within a forested area of Karon in Mueang Phuket District.

Acting on a tip from a confidential informant, a specialized police team raided the isolated property on the morning of October 14. The suspect had overstayed his Thai visa by a staggering 1,793 days, prompting an immediate arrest by local law enforcement officials.

Key Takeaways

Massive Visa Overstay: A Chinese man was arrested in Phuket for overstaying his legal welcome by a staggering 1,793 days.

A Chinese man was arrested in Phuket for overstaying his legal welcome by a staggering 1,793 days. Remote Jungle Hideout: The suspect lived quietly in a hard-to-reach, unnumbered rental house in the Karon forest to avoid police detection.

The suspect lived quietly in a hard-to-reach, unnumbered rental house in the Karon forest to avoid police detection. International Fugitive: He is actively wanted in China on a major international arrest warrant linked to illegal casino operations.

An International Casino Fugitive

Following the raid, officers quickly discovered that Mr. Wang was not just a simple visa violator looking to extend his tropical vacation. Coordination with international police networks revealed that he was actually a highly wanted fugitive in his home country of China.

Chinese authorities had previously issued an arrest warrant for him regarding his direct involvement as a casino owner. This major criminal background likely explains why he chose to isolate himself in a hard-to-reach wilderness area in southern Thailand. By living at the end of a dead-end dirt road in the dense woods, he successfully managed to slip under the radar for years.

During the raid, the arresting team confiscated several suspicious items that heavily hinted at further illegal transnational activities. Officers seized five mobile phones, four knives, a Thai bank account book, and various identification documents belonging to other Chinese citizens. Police are currently expanding their investigation to see if he is part of a larger crime syndicate.

A Highly Coordinated Police Raid

The successful operation was the result of intense coordination among top brass at the regional Phuket Immigration Office. Police Major General Chutharet Yingyongdamrongsakul directed the localized sweep to specifically crack down on illegal aliens and hidden transnational criminals. The rugged natural terrain made the raid physically difficult, requiring officers to hike steep hills to reach the secluded front door.

Official immigration records show that Mr. Wang originally entered Thailand legally on April 2, 2019, using an elite privilege visa. His legal permission to remain in the kingdom officially expired on November 16, 2021, and he never attempted to renew his documents. He has now been officially handed over to local investigators to face severe legal proceedings under strict Thai immigration law.

Law enforcement officials view this high-profile arrest as a massive victory for the overall safety and security of the popular resort island. Regional commanders have boldly ordered a continued crackdown to track down other foreign nationals hiding out with expired travel documents. They want to absolutely ensure that Phuket remains a safe, world-class destination for legitimate tourists and law-abiding expatriates from around the globe.

Anyone with helpful information about illegal foreign residents or suspicious criminal activities is strongly encouraged to contact authorities immediately. Concerned citizens and neighborhood whistleblowers can easily report their tips by directly dialing the national immigration hotline at 1178.

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