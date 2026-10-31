Phuket Activists Stage Major ‘Take Back Our Country’ Rally

PHUKET – Residents are taking a resolute stand today at a highly anticipated public gathering. The Phuket Land Protection Group has organized a massive rally at the popular Saphan Hin park. This important event runs from 4pm to 10pm and is drawing significant attention from local citizens.

Around 20 different community networks are actively joining this coordinated effort to protect local interests. The demonstration, officially billed as the ‘Take Back Our Country’ rally, highlights growing concerns over foreign business operations. Veteran political figure Sondhi Limthongkul is headlining the highly publicized event as the primary speaker.

Key Takeaways

The Phuket Land Protection Group and 20 networks are holding a major protest at Saphan Hin.

The ‘Take Back Our Country’ rally runs from 4pm to 10pm to address foreign business concerns.

Prominent political activist Sondhi Limthongkul is the featured speaker for the evening demonstration.

Organizers state their primary goal is to protect Thai sovereignty and support local businesses. These vocal activists are pushing for stricter legal enforcement against suspected illegal enterprises and nominee companies. Consequently, tensions have been steadily brewing for months over the expanding influence of foreign-owned commercial ventures.

Recently, provincial authorities investigated various commercial properties, including the Chabad House located in Patong. Officials discovered several building-use violations, such as unauthorized rooftop structures and improper parking conversions. However, provincial investigators have not substantiated all the broader financial allegations made by these protest leaders.

The local community now demands a clear and immediate response from the national government. Many residents strongly feel that foreign investors are bending established rules to dominate the tourism market. Therefore, tonight’s rally aims to directly pressure officials into taking decisive, transparent, and lasting action.

Growing Calls for Stricter Enforcement

Sondhi Limthongkul undoubtedly brings significant political weight and national media attention to today’s gathering. He recently led similar high-profile protests in Bangkok to demand tighter scrutiny of foreign organizations. His scheduled appearance is widely expected to energize the crowd and dramatically amplify the protesters’ demands.

Local police departments have heavily deployed officers to maintain order and effectively manage traffic. They desperately want to ensure the demonstration remains completely peaceful without disrupting the surrounding neighborhoods. Consequently, public safety remains an absolute top priority for authorities managing this very large expected turnout.

This grassroots movement reflects a much broader national debate regarding foreign ownership and economic control. As international tourism rapidly rebounds, the delicate balance between welcoming visitors and protecting locals remains critical. Ultimately, the outcome of tonight’s passionate rally could significantly shape future government policies in Phuket.

Protecting Local Business Interests

Small business owners across Phuket have expressed deep frustration over unfair competition from foreign entities. They argue that nominee companies often bypass strict local regulations, giving them an unfair market advantage. This growing economic disparity has fueled the widespread anger driving today’s large-scale public demonstration.

Rally organizers have prepared specific petitions to submit to the provincial governor later this evening. These official documents outline their strict demands for comprehensive audits of all suspected foreign businesses. They hope these concrete steps will quickly restore a fair playing field for native Thai entrepreneurs.

As the evening progresses, the crowd at Saphan Hin is expected to grow significantly larger. Activists remain highly determined to make their voices heard by both local and national leaders. The ‘Take Back Our Country’ rally marks a defining moment for Phuket’s dedicated local community.

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