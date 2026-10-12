Phuket Hospital Ambulance Fire Sparks Police Probe

Last Updated on October 12, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

PHUKET – A fire broke out in a parked ambulance at Vachira Phuket Hospital on Sunday morning. Local authorities responded quickly to the sudden blaze in the Muang district. Fortunately, emergency crews managed to put out the flames before they could spread to the main hospital buildings.

Muang police received the emergency call about the vehicle fire at exactly 7:30 am. Officers quickly secured the parking area to protect patients and medical staff. Thankfully, officials reported zero injuries during the alarming morning incident.

Key Takeaways

An ambulance caught fire at Vachira Phuket Hospital early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews successfully put out the flames with no injuries reported.

Local police have launched a full investigation to find the exact cause.

Hospital parking lots are usually quiet on a Sunday morning. However, this sudden vehicle fire quickly disrupted the calm atmosphere. Hospital security and local firefighters worked together to isolate the burning ambulance. Their quick actions kept everyone safe from harm.

Vehicle fires can escalate rapidly due to fuel and oxygen onboard. Ambulances carry special medical equipment, making these situations even more dangerous. Emergency responders followed strict safety protocols to contain the danger. As a result, the hospital continued its vital medical services without major interruptions.

Police Seek Answers on Fire Cause

The exact cause of the blaze remains a mystery for now. Muang police confirmed they have officially opened an investigation into the matter. Investigators are currently examining the burnt vehicle for electrical faults or mechanical issues., yhey will also review security camera footage to gather more clues.

Regular vehicle maintenance is essential for emergency fleets. Ambulances run around the clock, which puts heavy wear on their engines and electrical systems. Experts say thorough inspections can help prevent similar accidents in the future. The local community hopes for quick answers to ensure ongoing patient safety.

Safety remains the top priority for health facilities across Phuket. Hospital administrators often run drills to prepare for unexpected emergencies like this. Because of this solid preparation, the medical staff knew exactly what to do. They kept patients calm and safely away from the danger zone.

For now, the damaged ambulance will remain out of service. The hospital still has enough emergency vehicles to serve the community. Authorities will likely release a public update once the forensic team finishes their work. Residents are just relieved that a scary situation ended without any tragic injuries.

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