Last Updated on October 15, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Thailand and Switzerland’s relationship matters to businesses weighing trade and investment, as well as travelers and the communities connecting the two countries. In 2024, reported bilateral goods trade reached CHF 7.6 billion, but that headline figure is shaped heavily by precious metals.

The two countries also signed an EFTA–Thailand free-trade agreement in 2025, opening a new chapter in their economic ties. The latest verified trade figures discussed here are mainly from 2024, so understanding what drives the total is key to reading the relationship clearly.

Key Takeaways

Switzerland and Thailand recorded CHF 7.6 billion in goods trade in 2024, with Swiss exports at CHF 4.4 billion and imports at CHF 3.2 billion.

Precious metals shaped the headline total, accounting for 79% of Swiss exports to Thailand and 68% of imports from Thailand.

Excluding precious metals, Thailand bought CHF 953 million in Swiss goods, including watches, pharmaceuticals, and machinery, according to Swiss government trade information.

Thailand and the four EFTA states signed a free-trade agreement on January 23, 2025. It covers goods, services, and investment, but has not yet entered into force.

Thailand and Switzerland: Trade and Relations at a Glance

Thailand and Switzerland have built economic ties through trade, investment, and agreements that set common rules for cross-border business. Each is an important partner in the other’s region: in 2024, Thailand was Switzerland’s second-largest trading partner in Southeast Asia, after Singapore. Switzerland ranked as Thailand’s second-largest European trading partner, after Germany.

Those rankings provide context for the CHF 7.6 billion in bilateral goods trade reported for 2024. However, the total includes substantial precious-metals trade, so it does not capture the full range of commercial connections. Swiss companies also sell pharmaceuticals, watches, and machinery in Thailand, while the two countries maintain arrangements intended to support investment and clarify how income is taxed across borders.

The agreements that support business between the two countries

The double-taxation convention, concluded in 1996 according to the Swiss government, addresses how income may be taxed when it has links to both countries. It allocates taxing rights and provides mechanisms to relieve double taxation. That framework can give companies and individuals greater clarity when income, such as business profits, dividends, or employment income, crosses borders. The Swiss government’s Thailand tax guidance outlines the convention’s purpose and scope.

A separate investment-protection agreement was signed in 1997 and entered into force in 1999. It aims to encourage investment between the countries and protect investors against discriminatory treatment, while providing a framework for resolving certain investment disputes. The bilateral investment agreement sets out those protections.

Together, these agreements help make cross-border activity more predictable. They do not remove every commercial risk or replace professional advice; businesses still need to review the rules that apply to their specific transactions.

What Thailand-Switzerland Trade Figures Reveal, and What They Leave Out

The latest verified figures in this section cover 2024 goods trade. The total depends on which country’s customs data you use and which products the series includes, so the figures need clear labels.

The 2024 trade total and the role of precious metals

Swiss customs data put bilateral goods trade at CHF 7.6 billion, up 2.1% from 2023. Switzerland recorded CHF 4.4 billion in exports to Thailand and CHF 3.2 billion in imports from Thailand.

Precious metals and stones dominate both flows. They accounted for 79% of Swiss exports to Thailand and 68% of Swiss imports from Thailand. As a result, the headline total includes substantial gold and other precious-metals trade, not just products such as watches, pharmaceuticals, and machinery.

Why some reports show much smaller trade values

The Swiss federal SME portal reports CHF 953 million in Swiss goods sold to Thailand in 2024, excluding precious metals. That figure describes a narrower export series, while CHF 4.4 billion is the Swiss customs export total that includes precious metals.

Other sources may also publish narrower trade series. Figures such as CHF 953 million or CHF 1.3 billion should not be combined with CHF 4.4 billion without explaining their coverage. They are not competing totals for the same statistical measure.

How to read exports, imports, and trade rankings

Always check the reporting country and direction of trade. In Swiss customs data, exports of CHF 4.4 billion mean goods shipped from Switzerland to Thailand; imports of CHF 3.2 billion mean goods shipped from Thailand to Switzerland.

A separate Bank of Thailand series, cited by Switzerland Global Enterprise, reports USD 7.0 billion in Thai imports from Switzerland and USD 3.9 billion in Thai exports to Switzerland for 2024. These dollar figures come from Thailand’s reporting, while the CHF figures come from Swiss customs. They are separate datasets, not direct currency conversions, so compare them only after accounting for their different statistical scope and reporting basis.

Investment, Tourism, and Business Links Beyond Goods Trade

Customs data captures only part of the Thailand-Switzerland relationship. Investment, business contacts, and travel add context, though each figure has a specific scope and should not be treated as a complete measure of bilateral ties.

Swiss investment in Thailand and the business network

Switzerland ranked 13th among foreign direct investors in Thailand in 2024, with Swiss FDI stock of USD 4.7 billion, down from USD 6.3 billion in 2023, according to the Thailand economic report. The report attributes these figures to the Bank of Thailand.

FDI stock measures the accumulated value of investment at a point in time. It is different from investment made during a single year, so the year-over-year decline does not by itself show how much Swiss investment flowed into or out of Thailand in 2024.

For companies exploring the market or maintaining cross-border relationships, the Swiss-Thai Chamber of Commerce can be a source of business connections. The investment figure offers useful context, but it does not show the number of companies involved, their sectors, or how much they trade.

Tourism adds a people-to-people connection

Thailand recorded 184,046 Swiss visitors in 2024, up 17.7% from 2023, according to Thailand’s tourist arrivals statistics. This is a count of arrivals recorded under Swiss nationality traveling to Thailand, not a two-way tourism total or necessarily a count of unique individuals.

The increase points to more recorded Swiss travel to Thailand, which matters to tourism businesses and travelers considering routes and services. However, a comparable figure for Thai visitors to Switzerland is not available in the verified source material, so these numbers cannot establish total travel in both directions.

What the EFTA-Thailand Trade Agreement Could Mean for Future Relations

The EFTA-Thailand agreement is a regional deal, not a Switzerland-only trade pact. It could provide a framework for closer economic ties, but businesses should distinguish its future potential from rules that are already in effect.

Who signed the agreement and when?

Thailand signed the agreement with the four EFTA states: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Negotiations concluded on November 29, 2024, and the parties signed the agreement in Davos on January 23, 2025, as EFTA’s announcement confirms.

That distinction matters for Swiss businesses. Switzerland is one of the four EFTA members covered by the agreement, but the agreement itself is between Thailand and EFTA’s four states collectively. It sets out a potential framework for closer trade relations rather than a separate bilateral deal between Switzerland and Thailand.

What businesses should check before relying on new trade terms

The agreement has been signed, but EFTA’s current status page lists its entry into force as pending. Switzerland’s federal SME portal reported in January 2026 that entry into force was expected in 2027, subject to parliamentary approval.

Before pricing a shipment or changing a supply plan, check the latest notices from Swiss, Thai, and EFTA authorities. Signed terms do not automatically create active tariff preferences; businesses should confirm the agreement is in force and verify which rules apply to their specific goods or services.

Why the agreement matters even before it takes effect

Even before implementation, a completed agreement shows that Thailand and the EFTA states have agreed on a basis for closer economic relations. It also gives companies a reason to follow ratification updates and review the agreement text as implementation approaches.

The agreement may shape future rules for market access, customs procedures, services, and other areas, but the details matter. Businesses should avoid assuming a particular benefit until the relevant provisions take effect and their products or activities qualify. The EFTA Thailand page provides current status information.

Frequently Asked Questions

The figures below answer common questions about how to interpret the trade data, agreement status, and travel statistics.

How much did Thailand and Switzerland trade in 2024?

Swiss customs-based figures put bilateral goods trade at CHF 7.6 billion in 2024. Precious metals make up much of this total, so it should not be read as a measure of trade in everyday consumer and industrial goods alone.

Why do sources report different trade totals?

Sources may count different product categories, including whether they include precious metals. They may also use different currencies and national reporting systems, so compare figures only after checking their scope and direction of trade.

Is the EFTA-Thailand agreement in force?

The verified status information does not confirm that the agreement has entered into force. Before relying on any tariff preferences, check the latest official EFTA status update and relevant government notices.

Does the trade agreement cover Switzerland alone?

No. It is an agreement between Thailand and all four EFTA states: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Switzerland is covered as an EFTA member, but the deal is not a Switzerland-only agreement.

How many Swiss visitors traveled to Thailand in 2024?

Thailand recorded 184,046 visitors from Switzerland in 2024, according to its national tourist-arrivals statistics. This counts Swiss visitors traveling to Thailand, not travel in both directions.