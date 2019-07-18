House Rejects ‘Stupid” Call for Trumps Impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One day after the House voted to condemn Trumps racist tweets, and just hours after it killed a resolution to impeach him, President Donald Trump resumed his assault on four freshman justice Democrats.

“These left-wing ideologues see our nation as a force for evil,” Trump said of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Later, he said they are helping to “fuel the rise” of a “dangerous, militant hard left” — connecting them to violence by the group Antifa, NBC reported.

House Republican leaders, meanwhile, said the outrage over Trump’s comments was “all about politics.” A series of news organizations, meanwhile, have flatly referred to Trump’s comments as “racist,” without acknowledging the dispute over the matter.

“Bunch of Communists”

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham told “Fox & Friends” that the progressive representatives were a “bunch of communists,” and charged that Omar was plainly anti-Semitic. Just over a dozen GOP lawmakers have condemned Trump’s comments.

Omar previously has been criticized by prominent members of both parties for making remarks widely deemed anti-Semitic.

This past March, the Democrat-led House overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan resolution that indirectly condemned Omar’s repeated “anti-Semitic” and “pernicious” comments, including some in which she suggested Jewish politicians in the U.S. were bought and paid for.

The final House resolution, after days of Democrat infighting, did not actually mention Omar by name, and instead condemned bigotry of “all kinds.”

Omar has also referred to 9/11 as a day when “some people did something,” rankling Trump and top Republicans, who called the remarks clearly insensitive.

“We all know that [AOC] and this crowd are a bunch of communists, they hate Israel, they hate our own country, they’re calling the guards along our border—the Border Patrol agents—concentration camp guards,” Graham said.

Some Republicans have condemned the president’s remarks, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who tweeted: “There is no excuse for the president’s spiteful comments –they were absolutely unacceptable and this needs to stop.”

After the final vote on the resolution Tuesday night, Texas Rep. Al Green, a Democrat, reintroduced articles of impeachment against Trump.

Stupid Call for Impeachment

Omar and Tlaib, in a press conference Monday, had pushed for Trump to be impeached, saying he had been “credibly accused” of criminal collusion with Russians — despite the contrary results of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

On Wednesday, he chided Tlaib for calling him a “motherf—-er” — “that’s not somebody that loves our country,” he said — blasted Ocasio-Cortez for referring to squalid, overcrowded migrant detention facilities on the U.S.-Mexico border as concentration camps, and Pressley for encouraging people of color to speak up for one another.

He also accused Omar of being soft on terrorism.

Omar laughed that Americans speak of al Qaeda in a menacing tone,” he said. “You don’t say America with this intensity. You say al Qaeda makes you proud. Al Qaeda makes you proud.

You don’t speak that way about America,” he added, referring to her remarks in a 2013 interview.

As the Constitution requires of members of the House, all four of them are U.S. citizens, and all but Omar, who immigrated from Somalia as a child, were born in the United States.

Pressley, who hails from Cincinnati, is black. Ocasio-Cortez, who is from New York, is of Hispanic descent, and Tlaib, whose parents are Palestinian, was born in Detroit.

Source: Fox, NBC