What Is The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 And How Do I Watch It?

(CTN News) – On Sunday, June 11, the Xbox Games Showcase will take place for the first time ever, starting at 10 am Pacific Time. In case you’re not sure what the time is in your time zone, here’s a handy guide you can use to find out.

A stream of the showcase will be available on YouTube and Twitch, as well as an immediate stream of the Starfield Direct will also be available on both platforms.

It has been pretty easy to predict what to expect from the Starfield Direct, but Microsoft hasn’t given us any clues as to what its general Xbox showcase will be like.

Aaron Greenberg, Xbox’s senior vice president of games marketing, revealed on Twitter that the first-party games from Microsoft will have “in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics” at E3 instead of just pre-rendered trailers at the event.

That’s fantastic news, and I’m glad to hear it.

It is also expected that there will be little emphasis placed on hardware at the event: Greenberg stated in his remarks that the event would consist of “roughly two hours of constant games, games, games, and Xbox games!”.

It is the first-person role-playing game Avowed that has caught my attention most, a title developed by Obsidian that has been developed for PC.

As well as the above, there are many other first-party Microsoft games that may also make an appearance as well, including Everwild from Rare, the Perfect Dark reboot, the new Fable, and Forza Xbox Motorsport 2, just to name a few.

As a result of Atlus accidentally posting one early, there are a few announcements we can be certain of. Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica are two of the announcements that we can be certain of.

As part of our coverage of the Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Direct on Saturday, our own PC Gaming Show will go live at 1pm PDT on our YouTube and Twitch channels.

