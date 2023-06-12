Open-World Star Wars Outlaws Game Debuts At Xbox Showcase

(CTN News) – Ubisoft released the first cinematic trailer for Ubisoft Massive’s Star Wars Outlaws, a game Ubisoft claims to be “the first open-world Star Wars game ever created,” today at the Xbox Showcase.

Kay Vess, a young female outlaw from the Clone Wars and, can be seen playing a card game in a saloon before being chased out by some goons, while a voiceover in the trailer mentions The Syndicate, an organization that played an important role in the Clone Wars and Rebels TV shows.

A game follows Vess and Nyx’s journey as they attempt a heist against a massive crime syndicate in The Outer Rim, and the game follows their journey as they attempt a heist against Vess’s partner Nyx, as they attempt a heist against the syndicate.

Ubisoft confirmed on June 12 that the first gameplay walkthrough for Star Wars Outlaws would be included in the company’s Ubisoft Forward presentation on June 12, after the trailer debuted.

It was first teased back in early 2021 that Ubisoft was working on a Star Wars game, but how the game would end up being remains a mystery to this day.

There is no doubt that Ubisoft Massive is familiar with the Snowdrop engine, as it powers its award-winning The Division–which should make it an ideal choice for an open-world Star Wars title.

Aside from Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft will also be sharing information about Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR and Assassin’s Creed Mirage during the Ubisoft Forward conference.

It is scheduled that in 2024 this game will be released as a part of the Star Wars Outlaws franchise for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

