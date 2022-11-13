Sea Of Thieves Season 8 Debuts Later This Month

(CTN NEWS) – The Sea Of Thieves Season 8 will premiere on November 22, according to a statement from Rare.

That information was obtained from the official Rare Twitter account, where the game’s creator teased the release of the season eight content update video.

Sea of Thieves Season Eight begins on November 22nd. Tune in at 4pm UTC next Friday, Nov 18th, to see the premiere of the Season Eight Content Update video, following the live results reveal of our current decision point Adventure, 'Return of the Damned': https://t.co/ClGkVIExK6 pic.twitter.com/vWWbh2vMHo — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) November 11, 2022

The video will debut on the Sea of Thieves Twitch account on November 18 at 7 p.m. GMT, one day after the current quest, Return of the Damned, concludes.

Beyond the release date, there isn’t much information regarding the new season. Even still, it would seem logical to anticipate that Return of the Damned’s conclusion would affect how things develop.

Sea of Thieves’ eighth adventure, Return of the Damned, takes place from November 3 to November 17.

In this quest, pirates must select one of two sides:

Either they will work with Belle to stop Flameheart’s resurrection and bring Sir Arthur Pendragon back, or they will side with The Servant of the Flame and work to ensure Flameheart’s resurrection, leaving Pendragon stranded in the Sea of the Damned.

That decision will undoubtedly significantly impact season eight, as you might imagine.

Rare will be keeping track of whose side the community favours for only the second time in the game’s history, guaranteeing long-lasting effects on the game should they choose to support either Belle or The Servant of the Flame.

If you haven’t already, there is still time to join the fun. The Servant of the Flame in Reaper’s Hideout, or Belle at Shipwreck Bay, are where any late-arriving pirates must choose a side by delivering Bewitching Dolls before November 17.

