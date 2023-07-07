PUBG Mobile A2 Royale Pass For 120 UC: Follow These Steps

(CTN News) – In the game PUBG Mobile, which has become one of the world’s most popular battle royale action games, a 100-level royale pass will be launched, bringing an end to the 50-level pass that was previously in place.

In PUBG Mobile, the traditional 100-level royale pass has been switched out for two 50-level royale passes after the app changed the 100-level royale pass to two 50-level royale passes.

A 50-level Elite Pass costs 360 UC while an Elite Pass Plus costs 960 UC, which is the same price as the 50-level Elite Pass.

There are, however, some new options introduced with the A2 Royale Pass. With the new Elite Pass Plus, gamers will be able to purchase the complete 100-level elite pass for 720 UC, or they can opt for the Elite Pass for 1920 UC.

Players have the opportunity to purchase a half of the A2 100-level Royale Pass for 360 UC as part of the revamped 100-level Royale Pass system.

When they have completed the initial 50 levels, they will receive a refund of 360 UC, allowing them to purchase a second half pass (levels 51-100) for 360 UC after they have completed the first 50 levels.

You can get a PUBG Mobile 120 UC A2 Royale Pass if you purchase it now

It is possible to purchase a subscription pack of 300 UC for 120 UC, which is equivalent to the 720 UC Elite Royale Pass, which can be purchased for 1300 UC.

Using these vouchers, gamers can purchase the Elite PUBG Mobile Plus Royale Pass for 120 UC, which is equivalent to the 720 UC Elite Royale Pass that is available with these vouchers.

It is also possible for gamers to purchase items such as Royale passes, ranks, or redemption items to enhance their gaming experience.

As part of PUBG Mobile’s subscription program, gamers will be able to receive 300 UC vouchers every month by purchasing a subscription.

A PUBG Mobile subscription will allow gamers to take advantage of some awesome benefits, including the ability to claim 100 RP points every month, a 10% discount on the redemption of items that can be purchased with RP points, and the ability to redeem points with AG currency.

