Pokemon Go Spring Event Details: Check Pokemon Debuts And Bonuses

(CTN News) – Pokemon Go Spring will begin on April 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM local time and end on April 18, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. During the event, four new Pokemon will be added to the game, including Togetic, Togekiss, Lopunny, and Tapu Bulu. The Pokemon Go Spring event schedule, event bonuses, research task details, and other details can be found here.

Must Read: Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #44 Daily Song April 10, 2022

Pokemon Go Sprint event wild encounters

The event will feature Pikachu wearing a flower crown, Nidoran, Jigglypuff, Eevee wearing a flower crown, Whismur, Buneary wearing a flower crown, Bunnelby, Chansey, and Togetic. The shiny form of some of the Pokemons mentioned above might also be encountered by players.

Pokemon Go Spring event bonuses

2× Hatch Candy

1/2 Hatch Distance

2× Lucky Egg Duration

Team GO Rocket grunts will have more Shadow Whismur and Shadow Exeggcute in their parties

Pokemon Go Limited Research Day

Limited Research tasks will be available when players spin Photo Discs at PokeStops during the event. Upon completing the tasks, users will have a chance to interact with Exeggcute. Shiny Pokemon can also be encountered if players are lucky. In addition, players will be able to evolve their Exeggcutor during the event to get an Alolan Exeggcutor that knows the charged attack Draco Meteor.

Pokemon Go Battle Day

Go Battle Day: Beginner’s Paradise will be held on April 17, 222, from 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM local time. The official website of the game states that “with the beginner-friendly Great League and Little Cup available, XP for Timed Research, and an avatar item up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to try out the GO Battle League!” Other details will be available within the game itself.

Players will be able to earn themed stickers by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop during the event. Players can earn these stickers throughout the rest of the season. A collection challenge will be part of the Spring event. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Go and other gaming news.

Related CTN News: