Need for Speed May Return in 2022 as Criterion and Electronic Arts Team Up

In the 2000s, Need For Speed was one of the most popular car racing games. As Need For Speed returns in 2022, fans will be able to relive their childhood moments. The next NFS title from Criterion Games and Electronic Arts may come out later this year. Read on to learn more.

The game could be released later this year, according to a report by EuroGamer citing GameBeat’s Jeff Grubb. Grubb announced, in his most recent episode of GrubbSnax, that the latest Need For Speed game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but not on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. According to Grubb, rumours suggest that the upcoming game may include tracks and maps of Miami as the setting.

New Need for Speed could be a next-generation only

Here’s some good news for Need For Speed fans who own a next-gen console, says Grubb. Adding to it, Grubb states that “there are rumours about what the setting is that I’ve heard.” Also, Grubb states that “it’s hard to say for sure if there are for sure or not. I’ve heard stuff like Miami, which makes me think maybe they’ll go an Underground route.”

Need For Speed’s new release date is rumoured to be November 2022. According to EA and Criterion Games, the next NFS game should be released by this year. It is not yet known whether the game will be released for Windows computers. Grubb emphasizes that the new NFS could only be played on next-generation consoles, so speculation on the PC version cannot be ruled out.

The new Need For Speed game by Criterion has been in development since 2020, and it will be released in 2021. As a result, both EA and Criterion had to focus on the first-person tactical shooter Battlefield 2042, and NFS was delayed. The game was originally scheduled to be released by March 2022, which did not happen. We’ll keep you posted!

