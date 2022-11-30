Octordle Today: Daily #310 Hints And Answers For 30 November, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #310 here, released on November 30, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #310 Words Hints (November 30, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #310.

Hint 1: Words 5 and 8 contain a P.

Hint 2: Words 1 and 7 contain a G.

Hint 3: Only word 1 has an X.

Hint 4: Words 2 and 8 contain a D.

Hint 5: Words 4 and 6 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: No words today have double letters.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: G

Word 2: S

Word 3: S

Word 4: T

Word 5: S

Word 6: I

Word 7: C

Word 8: O

Hint 8: Here’s a brief description or clue for all the words:

Word 1: a feeling of enjoyment and enthusiasm.

a feeling of enjoyment and enthusiasm. Word 2: stare fixedly or vacantly at someone or something.

stare fixedly or vacantly at someone or something. Word 3: unwillingness to work or exert effort.

unwillingness to work or exert effort. Word 4: a belief or principle, especially one of a religion’s or philosophy’s main principles.

a belief or principle, especially one of a religion’s or philosophy’s main principles. Word 5: a marsh or bog that is low-lying and uncultivated.

a marsh or bog that is low-lying and uncultivated. Word 6: without emotion and in an unfriendly manner.

without emotion and in an unfriendly manner. Word 7: A tube-shaped tobacco product made from tightly rolled, cured tobacco leaves wrapped in tobacco leaves or wrappers.

A tube-shaped tobacco product made from tightly rolled, cured tobacco leaves wrapped in tobacco leaves or wrappers. Word 8: a dramatic work for singers and instrumentalists composed of music.

Octordle Today #310 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #310 for November 30th, 2022:

Word 1: GUSTO

Word 2: STARE

Word 3: SLOTH

Word 4: TENET

Word 5: SWAMP

Word 6: ICILY

Word 7: CIGAR

Word 8: OPERA

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

