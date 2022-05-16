Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #80 Daily Song May 16, 2022

Table of Contents
Song of the day: Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for May 16, 2022, Monday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version. In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 5/16/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here. We have listed Heardle answer today, #80 Clues & hints along with instructions on how to play a game of Heardle – That daily musical intros.
Daily Heardle #80 Song Hints
|Hint 1
|The song was Released in 2008
|Hint 2
|American [blank]
|Hint 3
|Song Sing by Estelle
|Hint 4
|Genre – R&B
|Game Name
|Heardle – That daily musical intros game
|Puzzle number
|#80
|Song of the Day
|Estelle – American Boy
|Date
|5/16/2022
|Day
|Monday
|Heardle web official website
|www.heardle.app
Heardle 80 May 16, 2022 Answer
Answer to Heardle 80, which will be released on May 16, 2022, The Answer is Estelle – American Boy,