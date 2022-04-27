The Batman Sequel Confirmed: Robert Pattinson To Return For Matt Reeves

(CTN News) – Warner Bros. has finally announced that The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, will get a sequel. Matt Reeves will also return to the film as a writer-director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio made an important announcement on Tuesday night at CinemaCon.

Warner Bros movie chief Toby Emmerich said, “Matt reimagined one of our most beloved superheroes. Matt Reeves, Rob Pattinson, and the entire team will be taking audiences back to Gotham in ‘The Batman 2’.”

Must Read: Watch ‘The Batman’ Online For Free On HBO Max

Warner Bros studio announces The Batman sequel

The Batman revolves around Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), a wealthy businessman moonlighting as the Caped Crusader, a vigilante fighting crime in Gotham City and pursuing the Riddler (Paul Dano), a serial killer who targets Gotham’s elite.

Zoe Kravitz plays Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright plays James Gordon, Colin Farrell plays Oswald, Pennyworth Cobblepot is Penguin, Andy Serkis is Alfred, John Turturro is Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard plays Gil Colson.

After the pandemic had created a deep impact, The Batman had stormed the box office records worldwide. Globally, the movie has earned over 750 million dollars since its release in March this year.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson’s DC debut film received a great response from Indian fans. During previews, the film earned Rs. 1 crore, followed by Rs. 7 crores on Friday, Rs. 9 crores on Saturday, and Rs. 9.25 crores on Sunday, bringing the total to Rs. 26.25 crores.

Meanwhile, The Batman, which shattered box office records with its theatrical run, has made its way to OTT. It premiered on HBO Max on April 19.

Related CTN News: