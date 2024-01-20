Connect with us

In Just 8 Hours, Palworld Sold Over 1 Million Copies As Steam Servers Struggled
In Just 8 Hours, Palworld Sold Over 1 Million Copies As Steam Servers Struggled

Published

2 days ago

on

In Just 8 Hours, Palworld Sold Over 1 Million Copies As Steam Servers Struggled

(CTN News) – Pocketpair, the developer of Palworld, has announced that the game has sold over one million copies just eight hours after its launch.

Palworld, dubbed ‘Pokémon with guns’, was released this morning, January 19, and quickly climbed to the top of Steam’s best-selling games list and entered the top-four most played games list.

As of the publication of this article, Palworld had overtaken Battle Royale PUBG into third place with 365,000 concurrent players and a ‘very positive’ rating from users.

Since will be available on the Xbox One and Windows PC via Game Pass, the game’s actual concurrent player count will be significantly higher due to the game’s availability on Xbox One and Windows PC.

Despite this, there have been some server problems due to the large number of players at launch, which caused the servers to overload. As Pocketpair reports, the servers of Palworld have become unstable, which could lead to connection problems for some users, as a result.

It is our goal to resolve this issue in the shortest amount of time possible. We’re working on it now! It was Pocketpair who tweeted the following.

There are, however, some users who have reported success by attempting to connect to the game several times or by waiting after the game has been launched, according to the developer.

There is no doubt that Palworld was a big success at launch, but it is worth noting that in terms of functionality, the Xbox version lags behind the Steam version. Palworld is now out in the wild and Pokémon fans are expressing their concerns about the fact that the two games share a lot of similarities with one another.

To find out what IGN thinks about Early Access, be sure to check out our IGN’s Palworld Early Access Review in Progress.

