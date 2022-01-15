How to play Fortnite via GeForce Now on iOS and iPadOS

Fortnite via GeForce on iOS and iPadOS – Almost a year and a half ago, Fortnite was pulled from the Apple App Store and iPhone and iPad users haven’t been able to download it since.

After Chapter 2 Season 4 was released, those who had already downloaded it was also left behind.

While Android users have been able to sideload the Fortnite app from the Epic Games App – circumventing the Google Play Store – Apple device owners cannot do so.

Through Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service, Nvidia will release a touch-friendly, mobile version of Fortnite. You can pre-register for a limited-time closed beta that will launch soon.

Soon, GeForce Now will launch a touch-friendly version of Fortnite. Therefore, it will be playable on Android devices with the native GeForce Now app (if you don’t want to sideload the game itself) and on iPhones and iPads with a workaround in Safari.

To install GeForce Now on your iOS or iPadOS device, follow these steps:

The first step is to go to play.geforcenow.com on your iPhone or iPad.

See the share button at the bottom of the screen (on iPhone) or top-right (on iPad). Just tap it.

In the Share menu, tap “Add to Home Screen”.

Hit the “Add” button.

You can then move the app icon wherever you like on your device.

You will be presented with GeForce Now terms and conditions by tapping on the new GeForce Now icon. Accept them.

Using the user icon in the top right-hand corner, sign in or create a GeForce Now account. Join now.

For Fortnite, you may need to sync your Epic Games Store account and Steam account using the settings menu.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service that is available across a variety of devices, such as mobile, PC, Mac, Chromebook, Nvidia Shield TV, and several smart TVs.

Although there is also a free option, it is a paid membership service. The free membership is limited. You can only play for up to an hour at a time without logging out and logging back in. You may have to wait for access to the source, where it plays games on a basic PC gaming rig.

A priority membership costs £8.99 / $8.99 / €9.99 per month and gives you access to better features. Gaming is possible at up to 1080p 60fps with the PC’s RTX graphics card and ray-tracing capabilities. Playtime is also extended to six hours.