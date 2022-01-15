Archive 81 – Is Netflix’s Archive 81 Based On A True Story?

Archive 81 crosses many genres, with a touch of horror, sci-fi, thriller, and fantasy, as well as low-budget indie influences. Despite the fact that the series incorporates found footage, many viewers will likely wonder if the plot is real.

Archive 81 is based on a true story, but is it based on a true story? What about Visser’s building? Does Melody really have a whole collection of VHS tapes documenting her life? This is what you need to know.

Is Archive 81 based on a true story?

It’s easy to see why some viewers might wonder whether Archive 81 is based on fact given the use of VHS tapes, old camcorders, and archival footage. With the revival of VHS tapes and other analog recording formats, finding someone’s long-lost video diary isn’t out of the question. Unfortunately (or perhaps thankfully), the story behind Archive 81 isn’t based on real events. Instead, the series is based on fiction.

So how did Archive 81 come to life?