Archive 81 – Is Netflix’s Archive 81 Based On A True Story?
Archive 81 crosses many genres, with a touch of horror, sci-fi, thriller, and fantasy, as well as low-budget indie influences. Despite the fact that the series incorporates found footage, many viewers will likely wonder if the plot is real.
Archive 81 is based on a true story, but is it based on a true story? What about Visser’s building? Does Melody really have a whole collection of VHS tapes documenting her life? This is what you need to know.
Is Archive 81 based on a true story?
It’s easy to see why some viewers might wonder whether Archive 81 is based on fact given the use of VHS tapes, old camcorders, and archival footage. With the revival of VHS tapes and other analog recording formats, finding someone’s long-lost video diary isn’t out of the question. Unfortunately (or perhaps thankfully), the story behind Archive 81 isn’t based on real events. Instead, the series is based on fiction.
So how did Archive 81 come to life?
In the beginning, Archive 81 was a podcast created by Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell. Netflix decided to adapt the podcast when it was already in its third season. According to the podcast’s website, “Archive 81 is a found footage horror podcast about ritual, stories, and sound.” These themes are carried over to the TV show, which is produced by Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Vampire Diaries, The Boys).
Powell told TV Over Mind, “I work at a sound effects library for the last two years, and one of my jobs involves reviewing and listening to all the sound effects before they go live on the site.” Powell added, “I do this job from home so I spend a lot of time in my apartment listening to weird noises.” That experience, as well as a general appreciation for found footage horror storytelling, influenced Powell.
Why does Archive 81 feel so real?
Archive 81 often feels distressingly real thanks to its mixture of found footage and compelling characters. Though 1994 wasn’t so long ago, the use of analog camcorders and VHS tapes quickly dates the series, making it feel both real and otherworldly at the same time. Despite some of Archive 81’s horror feelings being very real, it is clear at the end of the first season that the series is not based on our reality.
