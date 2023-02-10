Honkai: Star Rail Pre-Registration Now Open On Many Platforms

(CTN NEWS) – Honkai: Star Rail – The last closed beta test for Honkai: Star Rail, a new mobile role-playing game by HoYoVerse, the same creators of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3, is beginning today, and pre-registration is now open.

It will be accessible through various channels, including the Epic Store, Windows clients, the App Store, and Google Play, in addition to smartphones and PCs.

>>>Click here To pre-register for the smartphone version<<<

>>Click here to pre-register for the PC version (Epic Games Store)<<<

Honkai: Star Rail Pre-registered Participants

There will be prizes for 20 Star Rail Passes and 4 characters. If the desired number of registered users is reached, there will also be additional awards.

More than 500,000 users who have signed up: Charge 50,000

More than a million users have registered: Star Rail Ticket 3

More than 200,000 Registered Welcome to the Avatar Trailblazer 1

Pre-registration of more than 3,500,000: Serval, a 4-star character (Erudition: Lightning)

More than 5,000,000 users have registered: 15 Star Rail Pass

More than 2,500,000 page followers and registered users: 2 Star Rail Passes and 50,000 in credits

Are you prepared, pioneers? Register as soon as possible with the training team. You’re in for an intergalactic journey!

Official Social Media Accounts

Official Video Channels

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Home Sweet Home: Online Launched Its Free-To-Play Version

Epic Games Store: Free Games Next Week For 16-23 February

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today February 10, 2023: 100% Working