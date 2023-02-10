EPIC GAMES STORE: FREE GAMES NEXT WEEK FOR 16-23 FEBRUARY

(CTN NEWS) – Every week, free games are available in the PC digital game store of The Epic Games Store.

This week’s giveaway is the game Recipe for Disaster, which simulates running a restaurant from a small shop with hardly any patrons.

Should be successful and have the ability to grow the shop’s company significantly The download link is available here until February 16, 2023.

And a brand-new game will be available on the Epic Games Store the following week. The game that will be given away next week is available between February 16 and February 23, 2023.

Warpips is a hybrid of Command & Conquer and Nexus Wars, complete with tanks and napalm bombs! Watch how physics-based conflict breaks out on the battlefield by letting the War Machine go!

With a range of infantry, vehicles, and aircraft at your disposal, you can assemble an army, send out troops, order airstrikes, and fire missiles without worrying about the irksome small things.

Warpips is freely downloadable Whoever presses before the deadline between February 16 and February 23, 2023, is not free.

Anyone with an Epic Games Store account (also free) can access the free games; they will be added to your library and accessible from there.

Since the store’s introduction in December 2018, Epic has offered free games every week as an incentive to sign up (and play Epic’s titles, like Fortnite)

WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).

Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.

Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.

Press “Get”

You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.

Enjoy!

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES 2023 HISTORY

Jan. 1 to Jan 5: Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Eximus: Seize the Frontline

Jan. 5 to Jan. 12: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Jan. 12 to Jan. 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout

Jan. 19 to Jan. 26: Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Jan. 26 to Feb. 2: Adios

Feb. 2 to Feb 9: Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters

Feb. 9 to Feb 16: Recipe for Disaster

Feb. 16 to Feb 23: Warpips

