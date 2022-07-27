How To Turn Off Twitter’s Startling New Refresh Sound

(CTN News) – Twitter has introduced a new “chirping” sound every time you swipe down to refresh your feed if you use it often.
You probably aren’t alone in finding it annoying when your feed refreshes every time you do.
This new refresh sound has been rolled out to all Twitter users over the last few weeks, regardless of whether they requested it.
Your smartphone will not hear the new refresh sound if it is on silent or vibrate mode. You will hear it if your sound is on – unless you manually disable it.
While disabling the new refresh sound is quick and easy, you need to dive into the app’s accessibility settings to do it. What you need to know.
You won’t hear that chirping sound anymore when you refresh your feed. You are now free.
Currently, there is no way to customize this sound to be anything other than Twitter’s “chirping.”
