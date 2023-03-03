GTA 6 Might Be Teased By 50 Cent

(CTN News) – It appears that 50 Cent is hinting at some type of appearance in the GTA 6 game in his Instagram post on the same night when he captioned a picture of GTA 6’s logo with, “I will explain later, GLG [traffic light emoji] Green Light Gang, this is shit bigger than POWER, trust me.” It appears that he’s hinting at some kind of appearance in the game.

Historically, GTA 6 had always been praised for its radio stations and carefully curated selection of songs from a variety of genres, so we might be seeing 50 Cent appear via one of these radio stations in Vice City – not the game, but the location.

A great deal of speculation, leaks, and rumours have suggested that GTA 6 will take us back to Liberty City after the events of GTA4 and GTA5, which could explain why 50 Cent was able to use Vice City’s logo (as reported by ComicBook).

As well as radio stations, artists have also appeared as characters in the game as well. In GTA Online, Dr Dre recently had a complete update alongside Franklin, so it might be the case that 50 Cent is an actual character in GTA 6.

The role that you might be playing could be a small cameo, a recurring guest role, or something completely different.

GTA Vice City is a fictionalized version of Miami, and many people believe that the leaks from last year are proof that we will be returning to the city after 21 years, after the game was first released in 1996.

The leaks seemed to show a woman and a man holding up a diner, as well as the same woman walking down the street. As we drive along this road, we can see palm trees, a common sight in Vice City.

It is important to note that these leaks have been confirmed by Rockstar itself, so we know they are reliable. I think it is pretty safe to say that GTA 6 will take us back to Vice City at this point in time, especially considering 50 Cent’s Instagram post.

The role he will play remains to be seen, however, and it is unclear what it will be. It is believed by some that since he stated, “I will explain this later”, an announcement may be forthcoming that will resolve all of this confusion.

We can only speculate about what 50 Cent might say, so we should take his words with a grain of salt since we can only speculate.

