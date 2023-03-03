‘Project: Nightlight’ Delayed To March 3

(CTN News) – In spite of the fact that Fringe Realities’ upcoming VR horror game Project: Nightlight has been hit with a snag in its release, it is expected to be released soon.

It was originally scheduled to launch on March 3, but due to technical difficulties with the development of the build and uploading it to Steam, Project: Nightlight is now being delayed until later in March, though no exact date has yet been given.

On Twitter, the Project: Nightlight team expressed their regret for the postponement of the game’s release, apologizing for the inconvenience.

There is some bad news, we have had to push back our release from this Friday to the following Friday due to the unforeseen circumstances.

It has been a little while since we built the build and we have had some problems uploading it, so we are going to have to delay a little bit.

Our hope is that it won’t take too long for our next submission to be completed, and that it will go smoothly.

Please accept my apologies for your patience, and hopefully you’ll all be able to jump into Project: Nightlight very soon.” Thank you for your patience.

The game, which will be released on Steam Virtual Reality by Steam later this year, will put you in the shoes of a security guard who works for The Department, a research facility that is currently holding a mysterious artifact.

In this situation, you are on your own, and the only person you have for comfort is your radio buddy Dave. As you begin to work your shift, you soon become aware that there is something amiss in the facility and that something needs to be done.

Your journey into the facility will lead you to discover a number of secrets that should have remained hidden, as you delve deeper into it. In addition to that, you have the feeling that you are being watched at all times.

SEE ALSO:

PUBG Mobile Lite 2023 Apk Download: Get the new version of PUBG Mobile Lite