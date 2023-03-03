Connect with us

Gaming

'Project: Nightlight' Delayed To March 3
Advertisement

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite 2023 Apk Download: Get the new version of PUBG Mobile Lite

Gaming

Unblocked Games: 10 Best Unblocked Gaming Websites

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 2 March 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Hogwarts Legacy Topped Physical Game Sales For A 3rd Consecutive Week

Gaming

DESTINY 2 VERGLAS CURVE: WHAT IT DOES & HOW IT WORKS

Gaming

The Thrill of Live Casino Games: An Exciting Experience for Online Players

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today February 28, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For February 28, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #369 Daily Song For February 28, 2023

Gaming

Apex Legends: Complete Guide to Ash

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today February 27, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For February 27, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #368 Daily Song For February 27, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today February 26, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For February 26, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #367 Daily Song For February 26, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today February 25, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For February 25, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #366 Daily Song For February 25, 2023

Gaming

‘Project: Nightlight’ Delayed To March 3

Published

10 seconds ago

on

'Project: Nightlight' Delayed To March 3

(CTN News) – In spite of the fact that Fringe Realities’ upcoming VR horror game Project: Nightlight has been hit with a snag in its release, it is expected to be released soon.

It was originally scheduled to launch on March 3, but due to technical difficulties with the development of the build and uploading it to Steam, Project: Nightlight is now being delayed until later in March, though no exact date has yet been given.

On Twitter, the Project: Nightlight team expressed their regret for the postponement of the game’s release, apologizing for the inconvenience.

There is some bad news, we have had to push back our release from this Friday to the following Friday due to the unforeseen circumstances.

It has been a little while since we built the build and we have had some problems uploading it, so we are going to have to delay a little bit.

Our hope is that it won’t take too long for our next submission to be completed, and that it will go smoothly.

Please accept my apologies for your patience, and hopefully you’ll all be able to jump into Project: Nightlight very soon.” Thank you for your patience.

The game, which will be released on Steam Virtual Reality by Steam later this year, will put you in the shoes of a security guard who works for The Department, a research facility that is currently holding a mysterious artifact.

In this situation, you are on your own, and the only person you have for comfort is your radio buddy Dave. As you begin to work your shift, you soon become aware that there is something amiss in the facility and that something needs to be done.

Your journey into the facility will lead you to discover a number of secrets that should have remained hidden, as you delve deeper into it. In addition to that, you have the feeling that you are being watched at all times.

SEE ALSO:

PUBG Mobile Lite 2023 Apk Download: Get the new version of PUBG Mobile Lite

Unblocked Games: 10 Best Unblocked Gaming Websites

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 2 March 2023 (100% Working)
Related Topics:
Continue Reading