Fortnite’s Latest Live Event Featured Giant Mechs

During Fortnite’s most recent live event, there was a huge battle featuring a Giant mech and some clues as to what the next season may bring. See what went down in the video above if you missed the rollercoaster experience.

In what appeared to be a frosted-over space station, players were able to kill time by clearing away asteroids on the station as characters like Agent Jones and The Origin battle over loudspeakers. They were then given a mission: stop a powerful weapon that may wipe out the island’s entire population.

As it turned out, that space station was actually home to a giant mech (one that looks oddly familiar), which managed to make its way to the island to fight off the invasion forces. The player didn’t control the mech itself, but instead used turrets to destroy tanks, balloons, and other military units. Initially, the event acted more like a hectic arcade game, albeit one with beautiful cutscenes interspersed amongst all the action and the occasional quick-time event to do things such as heal the mech or pull out a giant sword.

A mech went down eventually, leading to an on-foot invasion where Jones led players through battles centered around the mysterious Zero Point, an entity that has long been central to Fortnite lore. Ultimately, the mech managed to save the day after a confrontation with Doctor Slone, who has turned into the main antagonist of the game. Dwayne Johnson’s Foundation and Jones jumped into the Zero Point for… we’re not quite sure what happened.

Fortnite is temporarily down ahead of its next season, so players will have to wait to find out what’s next. Here are a few hints as to what to expect in the upcoming season. The current “to be continued…” loading screen displays what appears to be a forest filled with bioluminescent plants during the live event when Darth Vader appeared at one point during Obi-Wan’s fight with Darth Vader. While that loading screen is being streamed, Epic is playing some chill music during the process.

Continually evolving, Fortnite’s events have become a central part of the game. A rocket launch in 2018 kicked off the one-time-only live events, which have since included everything from a fight with Galactus to an alien invasion to a black hole that engulfed the galaxy. A similar event happened last December when the battle royale island flipped over.