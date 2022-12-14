In Fortnite, How To Make And Hide Inside Snowballs

(CTN News) – Fortnite WinterFest 2022, the highly anticipated event for the Epic Games battle royale game, has finally arrived after a year-long wait, and it has brought with it a significant amount of new content for fans of the Epic Games battle royale game.

Additionally, by participating in this event, players will have the chance to receive a wide range of rewards, new characters, and much more.

As part of the Fortnite Winter Fest 2022 event, players will be able to complete a number of quests to gain XP for their Battle Pass.

They will be able to complete able to complete these quests in the game.

There are a few quests that can be accomplished at Frosty Fire, Brutal Bastion, and Lonely Labs, one of which is hiding inside a giant snowball. You don’t have to worry about not knowing how to do the challenge if you don’t know what you’re doing.

We’re about to take a look at how you can create a snowball in and hide inside it during Fortnite WinterFest 2022. Let’s take a closer look at how to do that.

THE WAY TO CREATE GIANT SNOWBALLS IN FORTNITE

First of all, if you want to create a giant snowball in Fortnite, you need to head over to a snowy region of the map and do the following.

If you have reached the right place, simply aim your pickaxe at the snow in the ground and begin swinging it as soon as you reach it.

You can grow your pickaxe by swinging it more and more until it becomes larger and larger. However, there is a size limit that a snowball cannot exceed in terms of its size.

INSIDE AN ELEPHANT GIANT SNOWBALL IN FORTNITE: HOW TO HIDE

As soon as you have created a substantial enough snowball in Fortnite, you will automatically be prompted to enter it once it has grown large enough.

When you interact with the snowball in, you can then hide inside the giant snowball that is hidden inside the giant snowball. If you hit the snowball, you will also be able to move it.

There you have it. Everything you need to know about how to hide inside a giant snowball during Fortnite Winter Fest 2022.

