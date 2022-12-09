Travis Scott to headline Rolling Loud Thailand Festival in 2023

(CTN News) – The Rolling Loud Festival, which will be held in Pattaya, eastern Thailand, around Songkran the following year, will feature American rapper Travis Scott as its headlining act.

The three-day Rolling Loud Thailand party, which took place at Legend Siam in Pattaya from April 13–15, was the festival’s first foray into Asia.

According to the website for Rolling Loud, Travis Scott is one of three headliners. Hip-hop fans were promised 66 acts in total by the festival’s organizers.

Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, had four No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. He has received multiple BET Hip Hop Awards, a Billboard Music Award, a Latin Grammy Award, and eight Grammy nominations.

Travis Scott faced criticism in November 2021 when a crowd was crushed on the first night of his event at Astroworld in his native Houston, Texas, resulting in at least 10 fatalities. Around 300 people got treatment on-site for minor injuries, while another 25 were hospitalized.

Travis Scott came under fire for prolonging his performance for 37 minutes after the event had been deemed a mass casualty occurrence. Scott said that he was unaware of what had occurred.

The victims’ ages varied from nine to 27.

Who wants to rage? Travis Scott allegedly asked the audience, sparking the mob.

Scott yelled, “There’s an ambulance in the throng, whoa whoa whoa,” as soon as he saw an ambulance struggling to get past the 50,000 people in the crowd.

The music briefly ceased. Scott said, “Put a middle finger up in the sky if everyone is good.” Travis Scott encouraged the audience to “make the earth tremble” when the music started up again.

For reportedly “creating a stampede” during his performance at Rolling Loud Festival in 2019, Travis Scott received criticism.

In a lawsuit, Travis Scott was accused of negligence for allegedly inciting the mob to act aggressively while others were “hurt, suffocated, losing consciousness, fighting and being crushed.”

Travis Scott concerts and the Rolling Loud Festival are renowned for their raucous intensity.

Rolling Loud was dubbed “the be-all of hip-hop festivals” by Billboard magazine and “one of the largest rap-only events in the world” by Complex.

A$AP Rocky, Action Bronson, Future, Nicki Minaj, and Kendrick Lamar are just a handful of the performers that have performed as the festival’s headliners in the past.

NPR, meanwhile, has criticized the event for being a “hotbed for arrests.” According to the New York Times, “Rolling Loud gatherings have been linked to violence and arrests in the past.” The 2019 Miami event was “plagued by mayhem,” according to one insider.

Rapper Kid Cudi was the target of many items thrown at him by the audience on the first day of Rolling Loud Miami 2022, including a water bottle that struck him in the face.

Related CTN News:

TV and Film Star Kirstie Alley Dies at Age 71