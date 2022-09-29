Gaming
Dota 2 Gets Final 7.32c Patch Before International 2022
CTN NEWS – The International 2022 patch may be here, and it will massively shake up the meta for the yearly Dota 2 championship.
Dota 2 patch 7.32c has been released by Valve, which is likely to be the game version for The International 2022.
The official patch notes include more than 100 buffs and nerfs to various heroes and items, including many fan requests and bug fixes.
There were only two changes in the full patch notes. The health cost of Bloodstone’s activated ability has been removed, making it more useful at lower life totals.
The item has seen very little use in casual and pro play but was a frequent site at previous TIs. Refresher Orb received a heavy nerf, as it no longer ticks down while stored in the backpack.
In addition, it now shares a cooldown with Refresher Shard.
Batrider and Marci were trashed in The International 2022
From early looks at the new patch, Batrider and Marci seem to have taken the biggest Ls. Batrider’s Sticky Napalm lost 100 cast range at level four while Flamebreak’s knockback distance was significantly reduced.
Marci keeps her area-of-effect stun, but Unleash’s attack and move slow don’t go through Black King Bar now. This may lock her down as support after Anathan ana Pham flexed her carry potential in the qualifiers.
Viper also received a big nerf in patch 7.23c with Poison Attack slowing half as much at level one. Visage was nerfed on several fronts with special attention paid to his Aghanim’s Shard.
Undying’s Decay costs more mana and Slark took some hits to his Dark Pact cooldown talent and Shard radius. Chen was a frequent pick in the qualifiers, only true specialists will go for him after a significant nerf to his creep damage.
Silencer and Venomancer get buffed for TI11
Valve clearly wants players buying Venomancer’s new Aghanim’s Shard to answer BKBs. Its cast range and projectile speed were both buffed, making it much more likely to hit its target.
Silencer may have gotten the single biggest buff with instant magic damage added. It scales up to 100 at level four plus the damage over time. Silencer can now farm the double Satyr Mindstealer creep camp with one spell.
Warlock’s ultimate got 15 seconds shaved off its cooldown. Dark Seer gets to use Surge slightly more often, and the bonus health on his Scepter was bumped up to 250.
Windranger’s ultimate packs more oomph at level one and Tidehunter’s damage and slow numbers were slightly buffed. Overall, this patch nudges players towards larger-scale fights.
The valve may want to speed up the slower meta of the patch for spectators and scheduling reasons. Many Dota 2 fans consider the game to be fairly balanced going, but patch 7.32c should still liven up the viewing experience.
