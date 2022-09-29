Dota 2 Gets Final 7.32c Patch Before International 2022

CTN NEWS – The International 2022 patch may be here, and it will massively shake up the meta for the yearly Dota 2 championship.

Dota 2 patch 7.32c has been released by Valve, which is likely to be the game version for The International 2022.

The official patch notes include more than 100 buffs and nerfs to various heroes and items, including many fan requests and bug fixes.

There were only two changes in the full patch notes. The health cost of Bloodstone’s activated ability has been removed, making it more useful at lower life totals.

The item has seen very little use in casual and pro play but was a frequent site at previous TIs. Refresher Orb received a heavy nerf, as it no longer ticks down while stored in the backpack.

In addition, it now shares a cooldown with Refresher Shard.