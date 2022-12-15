CALL OF DUTY IS CALLING ON PLAYERS TO PLAY WITH THE OBJECTIVE IN MIND

(CTN News) – After the developers pushed for a slower game style in Call of duty, Modern Warfare 2, which favors the use of snipers and assault rifles over submachine guns, there has been a new wave of campers pitching their tents in the game.

Due to Shoot house having only intensified the camper material by introducing that horrendous across-map head glitch, it appears that most of the Modern Warfare 2 player count has forgotten what mode they are playing, with every game becoming a glorified Team Deathmatch.

It has now come to pass that the Call of Duty developers have given up on their winter camp-fest for the sake of their game, and are asking players to jump down from the ledge and capture the flags as soon as possible.

PLAYERS ARE REMINDED BY THE CALL OF DUTY DEVELOPERS TO ‘PLAY THE OBJECTIVES’

Camping in the winter isn’t the best time of year to do so.

Santa Claus does not visit tents, and the frosty air does not provide a comfortable environment for a night’s nap in a sleeping bag when the weather is cold. Therefore, if you do not want to do it on COD as well, then don’t do it.

According to Infinity Ward, as we approach the mid-season update, that’s the message they want to convey to us.

It seems that the developers have taken to a blog post to encourage players to stay posted up for kills rather than use the shipment map, which is just one of the CALL OF DUTY many Christmas-themed additions to Modern Warfare 2 – including the iconic shipment map.

The developers of the game mentioned “On Shipment, it’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of battle, especially if you’re slaying.

The highest kill count, however, will not impress your teammates if you’ve got a measly objective score and you’re losing,” they said. Then they added that the objective should be to play the game.

DEVICE TELLS SHIPMENT PLAYERS TO STOP CAMPING AND IMPLIES THEM TO DO SO

Ahead of the release of the upcoming CALL OF DUTY map, Infinity Ward is already laying out some suggestions on how players can drop the mounted corners and make for a more action-packed contest, so that Shipment can truly thrive in the future.

According to the developers, there are a number of different ways to be successful in Shipment, CALL OF DUTY regardless of how you play it.

These ways include using the Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, and Quick Fix perks, Trophy Systems, Drill Charges, Aerial Killstreaks, and Objective capture points for regenerating health.

But the message is clear, only those who ditch the tents this year will end up on Santa’s good list, and an even bigger load of presents will be heading your way if you get all the objectives in Modern Warfare 2.

