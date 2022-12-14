Twitter To Dissolves Its Trust And Safety Advisory Board

(CTN NEWS) – The Trust and Safety Council, which Elon Musk’s Twitter established in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, and self-harm on the platform, has been disbanded.

It comprised around 100 independent civil, human rights, and other organizations.

The council was scheduled to meet with representatives on Monday night. According to multiple members, Twt informed the group via email that it was disbanding shortly before the meeting.

Early this day, we also received this "Thank You" email from Twitter. With this email, @safenetvoice no longer part of the @Twitter Trust and Safety Council. Without Trust and Safety Council, we believe the online safety of Twitter’s users, especially in SEA, are at stakes. https://t.co/a1tmQXnvFY pic.twitter.com/uPklV1SaeB — Damar Juniarto (@DamarJuniarto) December 13, 2022

The Associated Press received images of the email from Twt from council members who spoke anonymously due to fears of retaliation.

According to the email, it is “reevaluating how best to bring external insights,” and the council is “not the best structure.”

“We will continue to welcome your ideas about how to make Twitter a safe and informative place,” read the email signed “Twitter.”

Volunteers provided expertise and guidance on how Twt could better combat hate, harassment, and other harms but did not have any decision-making authority and didn’t review specific content disputes.

Musk initially said he would form a “content moderation council” after purchasing Twt for $44 billion in October, but later changed his mind.

Disbanded via email Shortly after buying Twitter for $44 billion in late October, Musk said he would form a new “content moderation council” to help make major decisions but later changed his mind. (via AP) pic.twitter.com/l7lQan1fnP — ONE News PH (@onenewsph) December 13, 2022

“Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council is a group of volunteers who advise staff on a range of online harms and safety issues,” tweeted council member Alex Holmes.

“It was never a governing body or a decision-making body.”

The council was "a group of volunteers who over many years gave up their time when consulted by Twitter staff to offer advice on a wide range of online harms and safety issues,” said council member Alex Holmes. “At no point was it a governing body or decision making.” https://t.co/ofM9qWlz4c — Will Wodka (@Will_Wodka) December 13, 2022

Based in San Francisco, Twitter confirmed the meeting with the council in an email, promising an open conversation and Q&A with staff, including Ella Irwin, its new head of trust and safety.

Three council members announced their resignations on the same day, saying that “contrary to Elon Musk’s claims, Twitter’s safety and wellbeing are suffering.”

Following Musk’s criticism of them and past leadership, those former council members became the target of online attacks.

Their refusal to take action on child exploitation for years is a crime!: Musk wrote.

“It is a crime that they refused to take action on child exploitation for years!” Musk tweeted. This is what Elon Musk has prioritized since buying Twitter because the T&S advisory group was smokescreen. You can do better @CTVNews by doing some actual investigative reporting. — Margarite D'Amelio (@DamelioMaggie) December 13, 2022

Some remaining members were concerned about the growing number of attacks on the council. Earlier on Monday, they emailed twt demanding the company stop misrepresenting the council’s role.

The email said the false accusations by Twitter leaders were “endangering current and former Council members.”

One of the advisory groups of the Trust and Safety Council focused on child exploitation.

Youth Adult Survivors & Kin in Need, the Rati Foundation, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children participated in this process.

Former employee Patricia Cartes, whose job was to form the council in 2016, said Monday’s dissolution “means there are no more checks and balances.”

Their constructive criticism objectively made us better and fostered a safer environment on Twitter. Without their input and a structure in place to capture their expertise, it is unclear how Twitter Safety will be kept accountable and what checks and balances will look like. — Patricia Cartes (@Cartes) December 13, 2022

According to Cartes, the company wanted to bring a global perspective to the council by having experts worldwide express concerns about how new products or policies might affect them.

Comparatively, Musk surveys his followers before making a policy change affecting how content is moderated.

“He doesn’t care as much about what experts think,” she said.

