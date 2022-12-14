Connect with us

Tech Business

Twitter To Dissolves Its Trust And Safety Advisory Board
Advertisement

Tech

WatchOS 9.2 Now Available; Everything You Need To Know

Tech

Twitch 2022 Recap: How To Get It

Tech

How Does Nuclear Fusion Work?

Tech

Twitter Re-launched Twitter Blue Subscriber Service For iOS, Web Users

Tech

Stellar Lumens (XLM) Overview

Tech

Hire Dedicated Development Team and Avoid These Mistakes!

Tech

Elon Musk Is No Longer The Richest Guy On The World

Tech

The Fundamentals of Protecting Your Home With Security Cameras

Tech

Best Laptops Of 2023: Top 5 Laptops and Usage Tips

Tech

An Introduction to Software Development and Consulting

Tech

A Duo Magnetic Wireless Power Bank From Veger That Can Charge All Your Apple Devices

Tech

Features Defining the Future of Web Development

Tech

Clean Your Nintendo Switch And Joy-Cons Safely

Tech

New Updates Are Coming To Galaxy Watch 5 And Galaxy Watch 4

Tech

In Destiny 2, Why Am I Receiving An Error Code Of "Calabrese"?

Tech

Google Gets Officially Registered as a Company in Pakistan

Tech

Twitter To Roll Out New Ad Placement Controls

Tech Business

Japanese Billionaire Maezawa Reveals Crew Of Artists For dearMoon Project

Tech

SpaceX Rocket Successfully Lands With 40 OneWeb Satellites In Orbit

Tech

Twitter To Dissolves Its Trust And Safety Advisory Board

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Twitter To Dissolves Its Trust And Safety Advisory Board

(CTN NEWS) – The Trust and Safety Council, which Elon Musk’s Twitter established in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, and self-harm on the platform, has been disbanded.

It comprised around 100 independent civil, human rights, and other organizations.

The council was scheduled to meet with representatives on Monday night. According to multiple members, Twt informed the group via email that it was disbanding shortly before the meeting.

The Associated Press received images of the email from Twt from council members who spoke anonymously due to fears of retaliation.

According to the email, it is “reevaluating how best to bring external insights,” and the council is “not the best structure.”

“We will continue to welcome your ideas about how to make Twitter a safe and informative place,” read the email signed “Twitter.”

Volunteers provided expertise and guidance on how Twt could better combat hate, harassment, and other harms but did not have any decision-making authority and didn’t review specific content disputes.

Musk initially said he would form a “content moderation council” after purchasing Twt for $44 billion in October, but later changed his mind.

“Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council is a group of volunteers who advise staff on a range of online harms and safety issues,” tweeted council member Alex Holmes.

“It was never a governing body or a decision-making body.”

Based in San Francisco, Twitter confirmed the meeting with the council in an email, promising an open conversation and Q&A with staff, including Ella Irwin, its new head of trust and safety.

Three council members announced their resignations on the same day, saying that “contrary to Elon Musk’s claims, Twitter’s safety and wellbeing are suffering.”

Following Musk’s criticism of them and past leadership, those former council members became the target of online attacks.

Their refusal to take action on child exploitation for years is a crime!: Musk wrote.

Some remaining members were concerned about the growing number of attacks on the council. Earlier on Monday, they emailed twt demanding the company stop misrepresenting the council’s role.

The email said the false accusations by Twitter leaders were “endangering current and former Council members.”

One of the advisory groups of the Trust and Safety Council focused on child exploitation.

Youth Adult Survivors & Kin in Need, the Rati Foundation, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children participated in this process.

Former employee Patricia Cartes, whose job was to form the council in 2016, said Monday’s dissolution “means there are no more checks and balances.”

According to Cartes, the company wanted to bring a global perspective to the council by having experts worldwide express concerns about how new products or policies might affect them.

Comparatively, Musk surveys his followers before making a policy change affecting how content is moderated.

“He doesn’t care as much about what experts think,” she said.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

How Does Nuclear Fusion Work?

WatchOS 9.2 Now Available; Everything You Need To Know

Twitch 2022 Recap: How To Get It
Related Topics:
Continue Reading