Baldur’s Gate 3 On Track For 2023

(CTN NEWS) – The release of Baldur’s Gate 3 is still scheduled for 2023, and we might get the official date as soon as next month.

Larian Studios has provided an update on the progress of Baldur’s Gate 3’s 1.0 launch.

We may just get a final release date in December for the game’s full release in 2023. Baldur’s Gate 3 will receive a major update this holiday season after being in Early Access since October 2020.

We’re on schedule to release in 2023, and we’ll have more information on that in December, is the good news.

You’ll quickly learn that there’s a lot more in the works (or already finished) than what you’ll find in an Early Access session, the developer stated in a blog post on the Steam platform.

Acts 2 and 3 of the plot are currently being playtested to guarantee they’re up to the same level of polish. Even players who have played Act 1 repeatedly for hundreds of hours should feel as though a brand-new experience is in store for them when the game launches, according to the developers.

In all seriousness, though, it takes time to tell a compelling tale, implement player feedback, and iterate on such a massive game. We so want to thank you for your patience as we approach Patch 9.

Larian also disclosed that has opened a new motion capture lab and explained how having it in-house has greatly benefited the studio. With mocap-ready studio rooms built in our locations in Ghent, Kuala Lumpur, Quebec, and Dublin, we have been using motion capture for years.

“Having various sites has allowed each team the freedom to test new concepts, experiment with, and improve animations without waiting for another studio to open.

Having locations all over the world also made it possible for us to collect data whenever within a 24-hour period, enabling continual improvement.”

It’s because the scope of the RPG it’s aiming to develop is so huge that the studio needs to work with the community to see what works and what doesn’t.

