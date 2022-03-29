Elden Ring Map Explained: Everything You Need to Know About It

The latest online multiplayer game launched in February, Elden Ring, is gaining immense attention within the gaming community. The game was developed by FromSoftware Inc. and published by Bandai Namco. Since its release, the game has become extremely popular.
In Elden Ring, players take on the role of characters who must restore the Elden Ring to its original position and become the ultimate Elden Lord. In order to progress, players have to explore the large map in the game, coming across islands, regions, and whimsical characters that need to be defeated. For more information about how big the Elden Ring map is, keep reading.
How large is the full map in Elden Ring?
FromSoftware’s largest game is Elden Ring. The game requires players to spend tens of hours discovering new content and land. The game incorporates various regions like Limgrave and Liurnia, where players can experience open-world environments, as well as regions like the Caelid Wilds, where players can manage different structures and gameplay. There are many more regions like it scattered across the map.
Elden Ring system requirements
Minimum
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60GB of available space
- Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device
Recommended
- Operating System: Windows 10/11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX VEGA 56 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60GB of available space
- Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device