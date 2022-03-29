GTA+ Subscription Service Available For PS+ And Xbox Series S/X Players

The list of GTA+ online subscription benefits is going to apply from March 29th to April 27th, 2022. Every month, Rockstar Games will provide new benefits to GTA+ subscribers.

Rockstar Games has announced a new subscription service for Grand Theft Auto players. The GTA+ subscription service will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X users. It will cost $5.99/month, which roughly translates into Rs. 460. GTA+ subscribers will receive exclusive properties in the game, membership discounts, and more.

According to Rockstar Games’ official website, GTA+ is a new membership program (sic) launching on March 29 for GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.” The program will provide access to a wide range of benefits for both new and long-time players. Here is the list of GTA plus online subscriptions.

GTA+ Plus online subscription pack benefits

Subscribers will receive GTA$500,000 directly into their Maze bank accounts.

Prior to its release to the general public, the Principe Deveste Eight will receive a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade along with the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

La Mesa’s Auto Shop features an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Existing Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa for no additional fee.

LS Car Meet membership fees are waived. During this event period, GTA$50,000 will be reimbursed to current LS Car Meet members with GTA+.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht for no additional charge.

Players’ wardrobes will be automatically updated with the Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts.

The conveyor livery for the Mammoth Avenger, the HVY APC, and the TM-02 Khanjali.

Various free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

Three times the GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

Two times the Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

There will be a list of GTA+ online subscription benefits from March 29 to April 27. Rockstar Games also mentions that the service will introduce new rewards each month. If you wish to join, go to the PlayStation Store or the Microsoft Store, depending on which console you own.

