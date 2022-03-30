PlayStation Plus Free Games For April 2022 Have Leaked Online

PlayStation Plus subscribers receive a new set of games every month. PS Plus free games for April 2022 have also been leaked online, like the previous list. For the past six months, every free PlayStation Plus game has been leaked before its release.

Dealabs reports that PlayStation Plus free games for April will include SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Slay the Spire, and Hood: Outlaw and Legends. Sony has not yet confirmed these games, so information should be taken with a grain of salt. When it comes to leaking free PlayStation Plus games ahead of launch, Dealabs has a pretty good track record.

PlayStation Plus free games for April 2022

Sony will announce three free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, according to a French website. Suno Newscastle developed the action video game Hood: Outlaw & Legends. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 were initially released in May 2021 for all leading consoles. Next on the list is Slay the Spire. Mega Crit Games developed the game, which was released for PS4 in November 2017 as a deck-building video game.

The list of leaked PlayStation Plus free games for April 2022 also includes SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated. The game was developed by Purple Lamp Studios and released on PlayStation 4 in January 2020. There is a good chance that these three games will appear on the final list of free games next month for PS Plus subscribers.

PlayStation Plus subscribers must be waiting for Sony to reveal the list of free PS Plus games for April 2022. Sony is expected to reveal the list today or tomorrow. Sony could add a bonus title for subscribers next month given that Ps Plus free games for March 2022 included a total of four games. We’ll keep you posted.

