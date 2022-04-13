Wordle #298 Today’s Answer: Hints, Clues, and Solution For April 13, 2022

Wordle #298 Today’s Answer: I’m sure you’re aware that Wordle has released a new answer for April 13, 2022, and you’d be better off believing that we have it right here for you. As of the year 2022, wordle puzzles have been one of the most popular things to happen on the internet. There is a brand new puzzle on this website every single day, and today is no different. Here are some helpful hints that might help you solve the puzzle today.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a simple game that gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word each day.

Every day, there is a new word that is the same for everyone, and this word is the same for everyone.

Now that the game has millions of players, it has become instantly recognizable on social media, with people sharing their scores in the form of green, yellow, and white squares (or black if you’re playing in dark mode).

Wordle 298 hints for April 13

1. Today’s word has no vowels.

2. The word begins with C.

3. The word ends with K.

4. There is no A, I, or U in the word.

What is the Wordle answer for Wednesday 13 April?

Would you like to know the Wordle answer for today?

OK, OK, here it is.

Ready?

It is…

CHUNK.

The Wordle 298 answer for Wednesday 13 April is… CHUNK.

“Chunk” is defined in the Cambridge Dictionary as either “a roughly cut piece” (such as cheese or wood) or “a large part” (such as a working day).

Additionally, it has the meaning of "big or great" (as in, a royal pain) and "good or excellent" (a royal reception, for example).

Following “squad” and “royal” yesterday, players might find “chunk” a little more challenging today.

It only contains one vowel, and “U” might not be in your starter word.

Despite the fact that you should be fine once you see there’s an “H” in there if you got lost in “flunk,” “drunk” or “skunk,” we’re sorry.

How do I play Wordle?

Wordle can be played online on a computer or mobile device right here.

Enter a five-letter word and hit enter.

The letters will then turn green, yellow, or remain blank.

These colors mean:

Green – The letter is in the right place

– The letter is in the right place Yellow – A letter appears in the word but at a different location

– A letter appears in the word but at a different location Blank – No letter appears in the word

By using your previous guesses, you can inform your next guess and try to guess the word within six attempts.

Upon completion of the game, you will be able to share your score on social media.

