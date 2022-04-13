US Delivers 4.7 Million More Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Pakistan

(CTN News) – A total of 4.7 million more doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered by the United States to Pakistan on Tuesday. This brings the total number of vaccines donated by the United States to Pakistan to over 61.5 million doses.

US Department of State issued a statement suggesting that these vaccines were donated to Pakistan as a part of a global vaccine-sharing initiative being led by Gavi (the Vaccine Alliance), WHO (World Health Organization), and CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness), COVAX program in order to combat COVID.

We have contributed an additional 4.7 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to Pakistan via #COVAX as part of our continued solidarity with the people of Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19.” “In total, we have donated over 61.5 million doses of vaccine to Pakistan,” the Department of State said in a statement.

Over 100 million Pakistanis have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, a goal the country had set for itself.

After the vaccination and the sharp decline in COVID cases, the Pakistani government lifted all restrictions and shut down the National Command and Operation Centre which was established in March 2020 in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic to collect, analyze, and process data, last month.

Related CTN News: