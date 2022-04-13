Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #47 Daily Song April 13, 2022

Song of the day: Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for April 13, 2022, Wednesday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version. In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 4/11/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here. We have listed Heardle answer today, #47 Clues & hints along with instructions on how to play a game of Heardle – That daily musical intros.

Daily Heardle #47 Song Hints

Hint 1 The song was released in 2001 Hint 2 Song album is Missundaztood Hint 3 Song Sing by Pink Hint 4 Genre –Dance-pop

Must Read: Need for Speed May Return in 2022 as Criterion and Electronic Arts Team Up

Listed here is the Today Heardle answer with the song title and the official video. The Heardle Music puzzle solution lists have been tested by our team and are 100% accurate.

Game Name Heardle – That daily musical intros game Puzzle number #47 Song of the Day Pink – Get The Party Started Date 4/13/2022 Day Wednesday Heardle web official website www.heardle.app

Must Read: PlayStation Plus Free Games For April 2022 Have Leaked Online

Heardle 47 April 13, 2022 Answer

Answer to Heardle 47, which will be released on April 13, 2022 The Answer is Pink – Get The Party Started.