Buffalo Earthquake: ‘I Felt Like a Car Hit My House’

(CTN News) – Near Buffalo, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 occurred at 6:15 in the morning on Tuesday, causing houses to rattle and waking many people in Western New York.

In a tweet, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz described the experience as being like a car striking his house in Buffalo. I jumped out of bed because it was so challenging to get out of bed.

The damage has not been reported, according to Poloncarz.

In addition to being the strongest earthquake in the region in at least 40 years, U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Yaareb Altaweel added that it was also the most destructive.

It is estimated that the earthquake occurred about 2 miles underground, which is about 4 miles east of Buffalo, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Over 2,500 reports have been received by the USGS from people who felt the quake. These reports include Niagara Falls, Rochester and southern Ontario, which are all in the USGS’s area of responsibility.

The earthquake in Western New York first caught the attention of people on social media. These people wrote that they thought it was a truck hitting their house, a water tank exploding, or a sonic boom at first.

‘Omg, I’m shaking in Cheektowaga right now! I don’t know what to do!’ In a comment, a woman wrote that she would like to know more about this.

As Buffalo is a snowy city, it is only natural that many people immediately make a connection between snow and Buffalo.

There was a tweet from a Twitter user stating that he thought it was snow falling from the roof.

If you are a Buffalonian, you know you are from Buffalo when you wake up one morning. Your first thought is ‘Was that a snowplow that woke me up?’

The region is thought to receive moderately frequent earthquakes. Although most of them do not have a high enough power to damage structures, they are not much of a concern.

There is no expectation that a 3.8-magnitude earthquake will cause much damage because it is relatively weak, according to Earthquakes Canada.

In the case of earthquakes, the scale is logarithmic, which means that every number represents 10 times the severity of an earthquake.

There is a 10-fold increase in strength between a 5-magnitude quake and, for example, a 4-magnitude quake.

