Connect with us

News

Thailand on Alert as Anthrax Outbreak Hits Laos: More Than 50 Suspected Cases Reported
Advertisement

News

Thailand and South Korea Open EPA Talks for Future Free Trade Deal

News

Bangkok Named Best City in Asia Pacific 2024

Learning News

BBC Survey Finds 1 in 5 Teachers in UK Assaulted by Students

Legal News World News

School Boards in Canada Sue Social Media Giants Seeking $4bn in Damages

News

ETFs, Dogecoin, And Home Depot: Trending Tickers

News

March's Headline Inflation Is Expected To Be Around 20%

News

Upon Returning To UBS, The Chief Executive Officer Was Paid $15.9 Million

News

On Just One Count, Sean 'Diddy' Combs Could Face '10 To 15 Years In Prison'

News

What Does The Solar Eclipse Mean For Pregnant Women's Health?

News

King Charles Distributes "Maundy Money" At The Maundy Thursday Service.

News

Thai Parliament Overwhelmingly Approved the Same-Sex Marriage Bill

News

Dollar Tree Raises Prices Again to $7 Amid Store Closures and Losses

News

Former Vice Presidential Nominee Joe Lieberman Passes Away at 82

News Regional News

Police in Thailand Form New 'Special' Monkey Enforcement Unit

News

Measles Outbreaks Surge Across the US: Causes, Risks, and Vaccination Concerns

News

STC And Ericsson Are On Track To Build A More Sustainable Network

News

Avelo Airlines Will Announce Route Announcements At Lakeland Airport

News

Birmingham Southern College Will Close On May 31 Due To Financial Difficulties

News

Steam is Down: Know the Reason Behind the Downtime

News

Thailand on Alert as Anthrax Outbreak Hits Laos: More Than 50 Suspected Cases Reported

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Thailand on Alert as Anthrax Outbreak Hits Laos More Than 50 Suspected Cases Reported

(CTN News) – On Thursday, Thailand ordered a close watch on livestock after Laos reported more than 50 suspected human cases of anthrax.

Grazing livestock and wild animals are most commonly infected with anthrax, which can be deadly if it gets into humans.

According to Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, officials have been instructed to monitor the disease closely and “protect the public.”

People can get infected by breathing in spores, eating contaminated food, or touching bacteria with broken skin.

According to the media in the secretive communist country of Laos, 65 suspected cases have been reported, including 54 in the southern Champasak province, which borders Thailand.

There were 54 cases reported this month, according to the Thai government.

“The PM said the public health minister should closely monitor, especially near the border,” said spokesman Chai Watcharong.

Animal abnormalities should also be reported to authorities.

“Tell the authorities if your cows or buffalos die suspiciously,” the statement said.

Those who had contacted “sick animals” were also encouraged to see a doctor immediately.

Since 2001, there haven’t been any human anthrax cases in Thailand.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, the most reported in a single year is 102.

cutaneous anthrax

Overview

Animals and wild game are the most common victims of anthrax, caused by the spore-forming bacteria Bacillus anthracis. Humans can get infected through direct or indirect contact with sick animals.

Although there’s no evidence that Infection is transmitted from one person to another, anthrax skin lesions could be contagious if they come in contact with a contaminated object. The bacteria in anthrax usually get into your body through a wound. You can also get infected by eating contaminated meat or inhaling the spores.

You may experience skin sores, vomiting, and shock when you are infected. Most infections can be cured with antibiotics when treated promptly. Inhaled anthrax can be more difficult to treat and can even result in death in some cases.

The bacteria that causes anthrax has been used to carry out bioterrorism attacks in the United States.

Symptoms

A person with inhalation anthrax can develop symptoms up to six weeks after exposure to the bacteria. There are four common ways that it can spread.

Cutaneous anthrax

It’s a skin-related (cutaneous) infection that enters your body through a cut or other sore. With proper treatment, cutaneous Infection is rarely fatal. It’s the most common way to contract it.

  • Insect bite-like bump that quickly turns into a painless sore with a black center

  • Swelling in the sore and nearby lymph glands

  • Sometimes, flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache

Anthrax is usually contracted through an open wound. It begins as a bump, sometimes itchy, that looks like an insect bite. But within a day or two, it turns into an open, usually painless sore.

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies