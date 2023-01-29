Chiang Mai’s Collapsed Wall Remains Unrepaired

(CTN NEWS) – Even though the Chang Phuak Gate in the Chiang Mai city wall collapsed four months ago, residents who live around the gate have become more concerned about the absence of rehabilitation efforts.

On Saturday, community members living near the Chiang Mai collapsed portion of the medieval wall expressed concern to the reporters that the structure would continue to deteriorate.

They pointed out that the temporary supports and braces placed immediately after the collapse on September 25 of last year have begun to exhibit deterioration, and they said that there had not been any additional repair work visible since the original props were erected.

The piece of the historic wall that has since collapsed was constructed in 1957 to replace an earlier outer segment of the wall that served to encircle the center region of the northern city.

Therdsak Yenjura, the director of the archaeological conservation office, ascribed the Chiang Mai collapse in September to the fact that the ground had taken in an excessive amount of water due to recent precipitation.

In the catastrophe, more than ten meters of Chiang Mai collapsed.

According to the most recent reports, even the warning signs that were put up to caution people to keep clear of the shaky structure have begun to wear away, and just two of the four warning signs that were put up remain.

Residents of the area are pleading with city officials to speed up the process of restoring the structure as quickly as possible, given the upcoming botanical festival and the city’s anticipation of a big number of visitors for the Songkran festival in April.

They predicted that if the damage was allowed until the rainy season, it would become far worse, and the entire portion might collapse.

