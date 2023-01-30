Boeing Expects to Hire 10,000 Workers in 2023 as it Ramps up Production

(CTN News) – To recover from the epidemic and expand airplane production, Boeing aims to employ 10,000 people in 2023, albeit it will also eliminate certain support positions, the American aircraft manufacturer said on Friday.

The Arlington, Virginia-based corporation increased its employment by roughly 14,000 people in 2022, bringing it from around 142,000 to 156,000 as of December 31. About 136,000 people work for Boeing in the country.

Boeing confirmed that it would “reduce headcount within certain support departments to better align resources to support existing products and technological development.” Regarding how many jobs it would eliminate in 2023, it refused to disclose.

To satisfy the rising demand from airlines, most of the expansion will occur in Boeing’s business divisions, engineering, and production.

In contrast, deliveries of the 787 are anticipated to total between 70 and 80 aircraft. The business intends to expand 737 MAX deliveries from 374 aircraft in 2022 to between 400 and 450 jets this year.

This week, competitor Airbus announced intentions to hire 13,000 more people in 2018. A total of 7,000 of those posts are expected to be newly created, with 9,000 of the new employees headquartered in Europe.

Boeing made no comments regarding the number of net new employment generated in the United States in 2023.

The number of employees at the American aircraft manufacturer is approaching pre-pandemic levels, which were 161,000 at the end of 2019. After Boeing announced job cuts, employment shrank to around 141,000 in 2020.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said on Wednesday that hiring was no longer restricted. “People may employ the workers they need. It all comes down to training and eventually preparing them for the complex tasks we need.

