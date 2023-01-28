Connect with us

Former Thai PM's Daughter Paetongtarn Unfazed By PPRP-SATP Deal
Former Thai PM’s Daughter Paetongtarn Unfazed By PPRP-SATP Deal

(CTN NEWS) – The return of important members from the Sang Anakhot Thai Party (SATP) to the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), according to Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of the late prime minister Thaksin, is of no concern to her because it was just a political sham.

“Those joining the ruling party are not new people; they are longtime friends who formerly belonged to Palang Pracharath. She was referring to PPRP head and deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwon.

“But bringing in some political groupings demonstrates that Gen Prawit has more charm and is more accepted than Gen Prayut (Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha),” she remarked.

Before taking the campaign platform at Tha Bo municipality in Nong Khai on Saturday, Ms. Paetongtarn, top adviser on public engagement and innovation for Pheu Thai and a potential candidate for prime minister, remarked.

File photo of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, the youngest daughter of billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending a Pheu Thai Party news conference in Bangkok. (Reuters)

This week, the former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak, the SATP chairman, the party’s leader Uttama Savanayana, and secretary-general Sontirat Sontijirawong decided to rejoin the government.

They had previously left the party in 2021 due to disagreements over strategic and political issues.

The PPRP secretary-general, Santi Promphat, stated that skilled and knowledgeable individuals are always welcome to assist the party in advancing the nation.

Gen Prawit will formally introduce Mr. Uttama and Mr. Sontirat on Monday at 3 p.m. at the party’s headquarters, according to a PPRP source.

According to Ms. Paetongtarn, the arrangement is a matter for the two political parties and is not something she will give any thought to.

She claimed that Pheu Thai is concentrating on its pre-election activities and implementing significant policies following the dissolution of the House of Representatives.

/ bangkokpost

Politicians Gen Prawit and Gen Prayut will initially be in separate parties before joining forces after the election in an effort to build a government with other conservative-leaning parties, according to political watchers.

Although Pheu Thai is predicted to win the most seats, unless it wins by a landslide, it will require coalition partners in addition to support from the Senate, which is not elected. Gen. Prayut appointed all senators, more than 100 of whom are military personnel.

In response to this rumor, Ms. Paetongtarn stated that the general public would determine whether or not Pheu Thai would have sufficient support in its struggle. The party agreed to give the general people the final say.

“I don’t care if the two men eventually join hands or not,” she said.

“I will carry out my responsibilities as best as possible since creating election campaigns to raise public awareness is a challenging and uphill endeavor that requires cooperation from all. I haven’t given attention to anything else.”

The daughter of Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn Shinawatra cheers with supporters during a Pheu Thai party general assembly meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Photo: Sakchai Lalit / AP

Paetongtarn denied rumors that an agreement had been made with the Palang Pracharath Party to make her father’s return easier.

When he will be returning home, Thaksin was questioned by followers during a recent online conversation. He replied that he wouldn’t need assistance from the Palang Pracharath or Pheu Thai and would return immediately.

The runaway stated…

I’ll let Ung Ing know when I’m coming back to Thailand. No new [amnesty] legislation for me. I won’t support Palang Pracharath either.

When Thaksin was given a two-year prison sentence in 2008 for helping his then-wife Khunying Potjaman acquire a desirable piece of land at a significant discount, he left the country.

