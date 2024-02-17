Report: Elon Musk Earns More Than $400K An Hour

(CTN News) – Elon Musk earns approximately $6,887 per minute, $413,220 per hour, $9,917,280 per day, and $69,420,960 per week, according to a new report released on Thursday.

In a recent report by Finbold, Elon Musk net worth had been reported as $198.9 billion as of mid-February 2024, according to data that Finbold acquired.

There are numerous companies in Elon Musk portfolio, including Tesla, Starlink, SpaceX, SpaceX, and X (previously Twitter), all of which have reported earnings over $400,000.

Elon Musk net worth is calculated by the ownership shares of these entities. According to the report, 21.5% of Tesla shares, 54.5% of Starlink shares, 42.5% of SpaceX shares, 74.4% of X (previously Twitter), over 90 percent of The Boring Company shares, 25 percent of xAI shares, and more than 50 percent of Neuralink shares are owned.

In order to calculate earnings per second, a total was divided by the number of seconds in a year (31,536,000), leading to an approximate figure of $114.80 per second; this translates into $6,887 dollars per minute, $413,220 dollars per hour, $9,917,280 dollars per day, and $69,420,960 dollars per week, according to the report.

Musk’s earnings have been highlighted as one of the most important aspects of the report, despite his slip to second place in the world’s richest list.

As far as Elon Musk financial prowess is concerned, it is nothing short of remarkable. In spite of the fact that he lost a significant amount of money from last year to this year, he remains one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, largely because of the success of his multiple ventures,” according to the report.

As a result of Tesla’s electric innovations, SpaceX’s ambitious space explorations, as well as his involvement in various other ventures, Elon Musk has left an indelible mark on the world stage, according to the report.

There is no doubt that Musk’s net worth is impressive when compared to other billionaires in the world, the report said.

The chairman and CEO of global luxury goods company LVMH Bernard Arnault, with a net worth of $219.1 billion, is a formidable competitor, even though he has a much smaller net worth than he does.

Even though Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is no longer the richest person on the planet, his net worth remains a staggering $192.6 billion, followed by Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, who is sitting on a net worth of $166.6 billion.

