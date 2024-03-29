Bangkok Named Best City in Asia Pacific 2024

(CTN News) – According to a leading regional travel and lifestyle magazine, Bangkok has been named the best city in Asia Pacific.

The latest issue of DestinAsian has just announced that Bangkok has won the Readers’ Choice Award for the best cities in the Asian-Pacific region in 2024, which is voted on by readers of the magazine.

Bangkok came out on top, beating Tokyo, which came in second, followed by Singapore in third place.

According to a government spokesman, Chai Wacharonke, Bali and Maldives won the top two spots in the category of the best islands, while Phuket and Koh Samui came in third and fourth respectively.

In addition, the magazine’s readers had voted Suvarnabhumi International Airport as the second best airport in the region after Singapore’s Changi Airport. Hong Kong Airport came in third place in the rankings.

The Thai Airways International airline ranked third in a list of the best airlines in the region, which was headed by Singapore Airlines and Emirates Airlines.

According to Chai, these votes are a testament to foreigners’ confidence in Thailand, which can be attributed to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s policy which aims to develop the tourism industry through special measures, such as waiving visa requirements for several nationalities.

According to the spokesman, the premier had also instructed the concerned government bodies to improve the regulations that obstruct tourism and to ensure that foreign tourists are always safe when they enter the country.

In addition to being a print magazine, DestinAsian also has a digital presence.