Deadpool 3 Stars Hugh Jackman as Wolverine
Deadpool 3 Stars Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Deadpool 3, due out Sept. 6, 2024, will star Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

  • Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3.”
  • The film, which is expected to be rated R, is set for theatrical release on Sept. 6, 2024.
Reynolds, who portrayed the “merc with a mouth” in several 20th Century Fox projects, announced via social media that he and Jackman are set to partner up for Deadpool’s first turn as a Disney property.

Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool film for a good long while now, Reynolds said in the video, seated on his couch.

I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special.

We need to stay true to the character and find new depth, and motivation, meaning every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside.”

Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time? Reynolds asks as Jackman walks in the back of the shot. Yeah, sure Ryan, Jackman replies.

Disney had previously said Deadpool would be integrated into the MCU, but it was unclear when the character would get a standalone film and where it would fit in the greater expanse of the Multiverse.

Deadpool films are a rarity in Hollywood

Reynold’s Deadpool films are a rarity in Hollywood. Both “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2″ were rated R and went on to generate more than $780 million globally each.

That’s probably why Disney has agreed to let “Deadpool 3” be rated R, even though the rest of the MCU filmography is rated PG-13 or lower.

