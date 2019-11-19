Learning How to Have Fun Doing Yoga with Your Dog

The popularity of yoga has grown over the years and in many different countries. Originating from ancient India, this strength training exercise has multiple health benefits.

For example,lowers your blood pressure, improves blood circulation, and tones the muscles, higher energy,and better sleep. To top that off, some instructors have found ways through which you can make it more fun. This is by teaching your dog yoga, using any of the best dog beds on the market.

How Much Exercise Does A Dog Need Every Day?

As it is with a human, the amount of exercise a dog needs depends on its age and health. A dogs breed also matters because an Irish terrier puppy (10-month-old) will require more training than a five-year-old Whippet. Likewise, a sight-hound will require many short activities, and a sporting breed will need a lot of overall activity as compared to a guarding dog.

Even so, there are still some dogs within a specific breed whose exercise needs vary. For example, a three-year-old Golden Retriever won’t need as much exercise as an eight-year-old one. Also, geriatric ones need walks but not long walks.

So, how much exercise does a dog need every day? Generally speaking, dogs need more than just a leashed walk in the park. Most dogs need a minimum of 30 minutes and a maximum of 60 minutes worth of physical activity daily. Also, remember that not all small dogs get sufficient exercise when at home e.g., Pugs can become obese, thus need more physical activity.

The only exception to outside activity is during extremely cold or hot weather. In such weather, you can try to teach your companion tricks to engage its mind.

Doga-yoga has many different benefits

Doga yoga positions or simply doga is the practice of trying to exercise with your dog, more specifically, yoga. This practice originated from America in 2003, and has been spreading to the rest of the Western world ever since. In doga, people go to yoga classes with their dogs.

Even though the dogs do not do the same poses as their owners, they are either being used as the yogi’s extension of the dog-friendly poses or try to perform compatible poses.

Some critics have stated that dogs cannot actually do yoga, and even though that is partially true, dogs that have been used to practicing yoga eventually get into it and may also try to imitate their owners.

While some people might find it to be too extreme or slightly silly, doga-yoga has many different benefits to both parties involved.

The dog owner can spend some quality time with their dog, and this bond creates more trust even on the dog’s part. If your dog is high-strung, yoga poses with your dog will reduce its anxiety. Yoga also promotes serenity, which will spread to both you and the dog, thus encouraging a sense of peacefulness and calm.

Your Dog and Yoga

Doga instructors have noted that dogs have a seemingly rational nature, and that including them in your activities like running and yoga has significant health benefits to the dog. There are different poses doga yoga instructors offer. Some of them may require an extra hand to place the dog on your body as you pose. Here is how to do yoga with your dog.

Forward bend: In this doga pose, you have to reach forward and lift the dog at the end of a bend. This is most suitable if you have a small dog that can be raised quickly. Hound and heart: This is where you sit with your legs crossed and have your dog at your front and one of your hands at your core. The other hand should be rested on the dog’s chest. Seated bridge: This is a pose where your body is arched, and your shoulders are touching the ground. Your dog is also resting on your arched abdomen. Downward dog: This is a traditional pose that needs your feet and hands to bright flat on the ground in a way that your body makes a V-shape. The dog needs to lie on top draping across your seat and lower backbones. Upward facing: Here, lie down on your belly with your hands below your shoulders. Extend your legs behind and ensure that the top of your feet is pressed to the ground. Bring your shoulder blades together then extend your arms to lift your upper body from the ground. Roll the shoulders, then stretch your neck. Engage your quadriceps and abdominal muscles to work the legs straight. Take five breaths as you hold that pose. Happy baby pose: Lie on your back with your knees hung towards your shoulders. Grab your feet, and if you cannot, grab the end of your thighs. Ensure that your tailbone is pressed forward and down as you work the lower part of your back near the ground. Pull down using your arms and push up using the feet. Hold that pose for about five breaths. You can alternatively rock your body side to side.

Doga In The Comfort Of Your Home

If you are yet to enlist for a yoga session to exercise with your dog, you can get started at home. You will need the help of a doga guide book and find exercises that are suitable for you and your dog. There are some tips to help you incorporate your dog into your yoga session. They are:

When doing quieter poses, rest together naturally.

Use your larger dog to practice stretching. Do so alongside it.

You can use your smaller dog in lifting poses such as the “Warrior I.”

Be led by the dog’s curiosity.

Benefits Of Yoga Pose With Your Dog

Bonding time

If you have a tight schedule and would like to create some time for your Fido, doga is the way to go. Your bond will be improved, and it is also an excellent way to enhance the canine’s behavior training and correction. The relationship is created because there are relaxation and even deep focus for both of you.

Improves Physical Health

Doga is an excellent way to get your lazy, overweight dog to get more physical exercise. It will help your dog to lose fat and also build muscle, especially if you make it a regular thing. The physical activity incorporated during dog-yoga also allows proper blood flow for both of you. So, you won’t have to worry about ACL and arthritis injuries when your canine friend grows older. What’s more, Doga has proven beneficial for a dog suffering from pain issues caused by old age like hip dysplasia.

Relaxation

Breathing and relaxation exercises are the main focuses of yoga with your dog. It will work wonders if you have a hyperactive dog as it will mellow them and calm them down. The massages and stretching will also give your dog more mental calmness. The Doga exercises also help both of you to deal with the anxiety and stress that come with your lives. Mental stability will be the most significant benefit of doing dog-yoga. There are also some aspects of this kind of yoga where you will be required to massage your pet companion. This releases soothing energy, which makes all yoga sessions famous.

Entertainment

Tired of the usual walks around the park or blocks? Change it up a little with doga yoga positions. Including your dog in your yoga mix makes it even more fun. You will also have a practice partner at home before your next session. You may worry that your dog will be a distraction, but when it is included in the practice, you will enjoy yoga way more than before.

Socialization

Yoga sessions always make a great place to meet new people whose interests you have in common. The same applies to your dog. They are also beings that enjoy socializing just as much as you do. Getting a doga class is most useful if you have a dog that is suffering from social anxiety. This ease in socializing will make your dog easy to handle whenever you are out in public together.

Although Doga is a great and fun way to get your dog to be more active, you should not force the exercise on the dog. Instead, be mindful and also try to understand your dog’s body language. If you notice disinterest after a few yoga poses with your dog, you should look for other fun ways to get your dog to exercise. This is most especially true should your dog start to squirm during the sessions.

The good thing is that most doga exercises resemble your dog’s natural stretching instinct. Dog yoga also helps a yappy dog to be relaxed and still, but results vary from one dog to the other. So, do not expect immediate results as soon as you start to exercise with your dog. It might take your dog some time to get used to the idea of doga, so make it as regular as possible and include it in your dog’s monthly schedule at-least once or twice. Considering dogs have a limitation of places to go for exercises, Doga is a breath of fresh air.