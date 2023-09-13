Connect with us

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 13th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY
Advertisement

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 19th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 18th, 2023 – MONDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 17th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 16th, 2023 – SATURDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 15th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 14th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 12th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 11th, 2023 – MONDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 10th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 9th, 2023 – SATURDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 8th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 7th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 6th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 5th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 3rd, 2023 – SUNDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, August. 30th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, August. 29th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, August. 28th, 2023 – MONDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, August. 27th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, September. 13th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Published

7 days ago

on

Gold Price Today

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, September 13, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, September 13, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 13-9-2023 19:02

Today’s gold price at 5 famous shops in Yaowarat Buy Sold out
96.5% gold bars 32,200.0050.00 32,300.0050.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 31,623.8045.44 32,800.0050.00
Jin Hua Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 32,200.0050.00 32,300.0050.00
Aurora gold price, 96.5% gold bar 32,200.0050.00 32,300.0050.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 32,270.0010.00 32,320.0010.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, 96.5% gold bars 32,265.0020.00 32,320.003:00 p.m.
Mae Thong Bai gold price, 96.5% gold bars 32,200.0050.00 32,300.0050.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 4,019 500 4,519
gold 1 salung 8,038 8,538
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,075 16,575
gold 1 baht 32,150 32,650

More In: Gold Price
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs