Gold Price Today, May. 5th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price – Gold Price Today, May 5, 2023

Today’s gold price, May 5, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 05-5-2023 14:02

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out 96.5% gold bars 32,550.00 100.00 32,650.00 100.00 Gold jewelry 96.5% 31,957.30 90.98 33,150.00 100.00 Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,550.00 100.00 32,650.00 100.00 Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,550.00 50.00 32,650.00 50.00 Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 32,600.00 60.00 32,650.00 60.00 Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,595.00 80.00 32,655.00 75.00 Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars 32,550.00 100.00 32,650.00 100.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht half salung gold 4,081 500 4,581 gold 1 salung 8,163 8,663 Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,325 16,825 gold 1 baht 32,650 33,150

