Gold Price Today, May. 5th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Published

1 week ago

on

Gold Price Today

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, May 5, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, May 5, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 05-5-2023 14:02

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out
96.5% gold bars 32,550.00100.00 32,650.00100.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 31,957.3090.98 33,150.00100.00
Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,550.00100.00 32,650.00100.00
Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,550.0050.00 32,650.0050.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 32,600.0060.00 32,650.0060.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,595.0080.00 32,655.0075.00
Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars 32,550.00100.00 32,650.00100.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 4,081 500 4,581
gold 1 salung 8,163 8,663
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,325 16,825
gold 1 baht 32,650 33,150

More In: Gold Price
