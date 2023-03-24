Thai Legal
Gold Price Today, Mar. 23rd, 2023 – THURSDAY
Gold Price – Gold Price Today, March 24, 2023
Today's gold price, March 24, 2023
Gold Price Today 24-3-2023 13:01
|
Gold Price Today
|weight of gold
|price/baht
|Average Commission
|Price includes gratuity/baht
|half salung gold
|4,013
|500
|4,513
|gold 1 salung
|8,025
|8,525
|Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang
|16,050
|16,550
|gold 1 baht
|32,100
|32,600
