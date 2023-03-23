Thai Legal
Gold Price Today, Mar. 23rd, 2023 – THURSDAY
(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, March 23, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat
Today’s gold price, March 23, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.
Gold Price Today 23-3-2023 14:02
|Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat
|purchase
|sold out
|96.5% gold bars
|31,800.00250.00
|31,900.00250.00
|Gold jewelry 96.5%
|31,229.60242.60
|32,400.00250.00
|Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|31,800.00250.00
|31,900.00250.00
|Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|31,800.00250.00
|31,900.00250.00
|Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars
|31,860.00290.00
|31,910.00290.00
|Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|31,865.00300.00
|31,925.00300.00
|Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars
|31,800.00250.00
|31,900.00250.00
Gold Price Today
|weight of gold
|price/baht
|Average Commission
|Price includes gratuity/baht
|half salung gold
|3,988
|500
|4,488
|gold 1 salung
|7,975
|8,475
|Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang
|15,950
|16,450
|gold 1 baht
|31,900
|32,400
