Gold Price Today, June. 23rd, 2023 – FRIDAY

Today’s gold price, June 23, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 23-6-2023 19:01

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out 96.5% gold bars 31,850.00 50.00 31,950.00 50.00 Gold jewelry 96.5% 31,275.10 45.52 32,450.00 50.00 Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,850.00 50.00 31,950.00 50.00 Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,900.00 32,000.00 Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 31,920.00 10.00 31,970.00 10.00 Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,915.00 5.00 31,975.00 5.00 Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars 31,850.00 50.00 31,950.00 50.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht half salung gold 4,050 500 4,550 gold 1 salung 8,100 8,600 Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,200 16,700 gold 1 baht 32,400 32,900

